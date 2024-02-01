Shri Sudhakar Gande: Renowned Banker, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist joins Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 1: “A stalwart among the few most influential and powerful people of Telangana, the personality that has consistently worked for the welfare of the people of Telangana, Shri Sudhakar Gande is joining our party today” – Shri Eetala Rajender, BJP National Executive Member, Ex MLA.

“I am extremely happy and hopeful for the future of Telangana. Our party has grown leaps and bounds in the past few decades. Shri Sudhakar Gande’s joining today reflects not only a solid step into our collective future but also a future that our beloved Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi visualises for our state” – Shri G Kishan Reddy, State President – Telangana BJP, Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And DoNER, Government of India | MP – Secunderabad.

“The responsibility bestowed upon me to serve the people of Telangana as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party is an opportunity of a lifetime. I look forward to strengthening the party, translating the vision of our Prime Minister, and finally contributing my best to bring the Viksit Telangana in line with our collective journey of Viksit Bharat”- Shri Sudhakar Gande.

A New Era unfolds in Telangana –

In the tapestry of modern Indian leadership, Sudhakar Gande stands out as a figure of remarkable acumen and dedication. His story is one of unwavering commitment to excellence and service, deeply influenced by his father, Prof. Lakshminarayana Gande, an eminent academic figure and a former Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. This early exposure to the value of knowledge and integrity laid the foundation for Sudhakar’s stellar career and his foray into the political realm.

After an impressive stint in the banking sector, particularly as the Senior Director at American Express Bank and the Managing Director & CEO of Global Trust Bank, Sudhakar’s leadership qualities shone brightly. His influence in the investment banking industry is nothing short of legendary, earning him the status of a brand. He played a pivotal role in shaping the growth trajectory of banking, including investment banking overall, introducing innovative financial products and services that resonated globally. Notably, his impact extended to taking AXISCADES Technologies from 1 million to 100 million dollars in revenue, growing the workforce from 60 employees to 3000, and expanding operations from 1 to 12 countries, all in about a decade's time.

Beyond banking, Sudhakar’s journey in the corporate world extended to significant roles at Jupiter Capital and AXISCADES Technologies. Here, he was instrumental in driving technological innovation and corporate growth, showcasing his ability to lead complex projects and teams with a forward-thinking approach. His vision was always clear – to harness technology and management for the betterment of society. At FICCI, Sudhakar is a part of the steering committee (similar to the board of directors) and a member of the national executive committee. He was the chairman of FICCI Karnataka and the Co-chairman of Aerospace in Defence. At Vasavi Foundation for Empowerment (VFE), he holds the position of vice-chairmanship, wherein thousands of children find support to complete qualitative and competitive education.

With a successful career in the corporate sector, Sudhakar’s transition into politics is seen as a natural progression of his desire to serve the larger community. Joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, he aligned himself with a party known for its strong leadership and commitment to nation-building. His entry into politics is not just a change of profession but a continuation of his life’s work in a different arena.

Focus Telangana –

As he turns his focus to the entire state of Telangana, his vision for the state is ambitious yet grounded in practicality. He aims to contribute to the state’s progress with a focus on the economic and financial growth of the state, sustainable infrastructure, quality education, comprehensive healthcare, and the empowerment of the youth and women. Sudhakar’s approach is inclusive, aiming to uplift every segment of society. Sudhakar Garu will bring in many novel technology innovations in governance, such as blockchain, ML, and AI-based governance models.

In his political avatar, Sudhakar Gande brings together the best of both worlds – the efficiency and strategic planning of the corporate sector and the empathy and public-mindedness of a seasoned social leader. His story is not just about personal success but about the potential to create a broader impact in the lives of people.

As Sudhakar Gande steps forward in his political journey, he represents a new era of leadership – one that is rooted in experience, driven by innovation, and dedicated to the welfare of the people. His role in shaping the future of Telangana and contributing to the nation’s progress positions him as a key figure in India’s evolving political landscape.

