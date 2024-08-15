Shrijee Lifestyle Group Targets Rs 1200 Crore Turnover by 2030

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: Established by Deshbandhu Kagzi in the year 1970, the SHRIJEE brand started as a leader in blouse fabrics, well known for its 2x2 Rubia. This commitment to innovation and quality was furthered by his son, Brijendra Kagzi, who expanded the company's footprint across India and international markets like the UK, EU, Middle East & Latin America. Shrijee Lifestyle Group has become a recognized force in shirting, women's wear, and kids' wear, and it is known for its value-added and digitally printed fabrics.

Brijendra Kagzi, Chairman & Managing Director of Shrijee Lifestyle Group continues to steer the Group towards new heights, backed by a New Dynamic Team led by his elder son, Abhay Kagzi, and supported by his younger son, Krishang Kagzi. This new generation is energizing the company by leveraging Shrijee's core strengths and loyal customer base, while harnessing modern tools like AI (Artificial Intelligence) and analytics to drive growth.

Shrijee Lifestyle Group achieved a turnover of Rs 400 crore in 2023-24, which is expected to reach Rs 500 crores in 2024-25. The Gen Z leadership has charted a roadmap to achieve Rs 1200 crore turnover for the Group by 2030, focusing on expanding the product portfolio while continuing to grow the reach of the company's established brands across India and abroad. These brands include 'Shrijee' - Blouse & fancy ladies wear fabrics, 'Avant Moda' - High-end digital printed and piece-dyed shirting and suiting for men & women, 'Cranberry' - Creative shirting and kurta fabrics, 'Gizanni' - Pure Giza yarn-dyed and piece-dyed fabrics and 'Linen Villa' - Pure linen and innovative Lyocell linen blends.

"Shrijee Lifestyle Group is synonymous with quality, consistency, and reliability," stated Abhay Kagzi. "We see this as the perfect time to scale up and establish Shrijee as a global leader in the fabric industry, particularly for large garment houses and leading fashion brands. AI will be a crucial driver of our accelerated growth, helping us position Shrijee as a dominant force in a sector poised for double-digit growth over the next decade."

For further information, please contact: info@shrijeelifestyle.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor