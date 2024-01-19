Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital’s camp helps Nearly 25 thousand patients

More than 200 doctors from India and abroad treats patients from backward areas

Dharampur (Gujarat) [India], January 19: With the aim of providing high quality and free medical services to the people of rural areas of South Gujarat, a comprehensive diagnosis and treatment camp was organized by Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital and Research Center from 1 to 7 January. More than 25 thousand people took advantage of this camp.All types of diseases, from general to surgical, were treated free of cost using advance methods. The camp was started in the holy presence of the founder and guide of the camp, Pujya Gurudev Shri Rakeshji.

On this occasion, local MLA Arvind Patel, Valsad BJP chief Hemant Kansara, Valsad Chief District Health Officer Dr. Vipul Gambit, Valsad District Tuberculosis Health Officer Dr. Harjitpal Singh were present. State Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel extended his best wishes through video. He said that Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital has organized the camp in an area where most of the poor and tribal people live. The kind of service that Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital is providing by organizing a camp at such a place is praiseworthy. He expressed his greetings and greetings to respected Gurudevshree Rakeshji.

More than 200 super specialist doctors from India and also from abroad countries like USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Singapore served in the camp. As a pre-preparation for the camp, publicity was done among 6.5 lakh people of 7 talukas like Dharampur, Dang, Ahwa, Pardi, Vansda etc.

More than 150 surgeries were performed in the camp and more than 5000 surgeries and other procedures like sonography, X-ray, MRI, CTscan etc had also been registered. The hospital provides Free health services in the area with specialization like General Medicine, General Surgery, Handicapped, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, Heart Disease, Cancer, Treatment of Ear, Nose and Throat Diseases, Skin Diseases, Prostate, Bone Diseases, Eye Diseases, Intestinal Diseases, Kidney, Lungs, Mental diseases, dental diseases, brain diseases were diagnosed and treated. Besides, radiology, pathology services and all types of medicines, physiotherapy and blood tests were also free.

Besides these, plastic surgery, heart disease and cancer surgeries are also being done. Two special ambulances were also inaugurated on the first day of the camp. The first ambulance is for the glasses project, which will travel to remote areas and check the eyes of people and give them glasses. The second ambulance is the Cardiac Ambulance, which will provide emergency and modern treatment to serious heart disease patients on the way to the hospital.

At the same time, under Project Shruti, hearing aids of high quality and modern design are also being distributed to children suffering from hearing loss. Apart from this, more than 300 different medical equipment aids like Neomotion device, Arichair, artificial leg, wheelchair for children, clamshell chair, walker, lower and upper limb etc. are also being provided to the patients free of cost.

One of the trustees of the Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital and Research Center, Dr. Bijal Mehta said that this camp had been possible only due to the great vision of respected Gurudevshree Rakeshji. Along with modern treatment many renowned super specialist doctors from India and abroad served here, it is the result of gurudevshree’s compassion and love. We are proud to provide such high and quality treatment and surgery to the people in our are free of cost. We wish all the patients to be healthy and live a happy life.

