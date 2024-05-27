Shriram Finance FD Now Available on Bajaj Markets; Earn High Interest Returns

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace, has partnered with Shriram Finance to offer high-yielding Fixed Deposits (FDs) online. This partnership aims to provide customers a secure investment option, offering interest rates of up to 9.40 per cent p.a.

The Shriram Finance Fixed Deposit caters to a diverse range of investors, including senior citizens and women, offering additional benefits to maximise their returns. Senior citizens can earn 0.50% p.a. higher interest compared to non-senior citizens.

One can enjoy the following benefits of investing in this FD:

* Additional interest of 0.10% p.a. for women

* 0.25% p.a. increase in interest rate upon renewal

* Flexible tenors ranging between 12 months and 60 months

* Cumulative and non-cumulative interest payout options

This strategic partnership underscores Bajaj Markets' commitment to expanding its offerings and providing superior financial products that meet the evolving needs of today's investors. Here's why individuals should invest in fixed deposits through this marketplace:

* Access to the FD calculator

* Minimal documentation

* 100% online process

Individuals who wish to get started with their savings journey can download the Bajaj Markets app or visit the website. Users can also explore loans, credit cards, insurance, and investments on this financial marketplace. These categories cater to the diverse needs of investors, helping them build a corpus, save money, secure their future, and make sound financial decisions.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor