Shriram Finance Limited Is Now Great Place To Work Certified

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), is now a Great Place To Work® Certified™in India. This accolade reflects the company's core value of prioritizing its people, placing them at the forefront. This recognition underscores SFL's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture that values entrepreneurship at every level, empowering the employees with autonomy, authority, and resources. Through cultivating a workplace environment characterized by highly engaged, motivated, and committed employees, the company aims to drive sustained success and growth.

SFL completed a thorough two-stage assessment to obtain this certification. Initially, employees participated in the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Employee Survey, renowned worldwide for gathering insights into their perceptions of the workplace. Following this, a meticulous culture audit was conducted, adhering to the stringent criteria set by the global authority on workplace culture. This thorough check shows how committed SFL is to make sure its workplace not only meets but goes beyond the high standards for creating a positive and supportive environment for every employee of the company.

Expressing his excitement to continue people-first organization, Mr. YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO, Shriram Finance, said, "This certification reaffirms our steadfast belief that our empowered colleagues are the cornerstone of our organization. Our dedication to initiatives aimed at enhancing skills and fostering continuous growth highlights our commitment to nurturing talent. By actively addressing their needs and concerns, we not only meet their expectations but also proactively manage potential risks and cultivate enduring relationships vital to mutual prosperity. Guided by our Business Responsibility Policy, we champion human rights, equal opportunities, and a supportive work environment as integral to our business values and practices. At SFL, we prioritize the well-being of our colleagues' and strive to cultivate an inclusive, safe workplace."

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. The groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Since 1992, their Certification, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

About Shriram Finance Limited

Shriram Finance Limited is a retail asset financing Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) with Assets under Management (AUM) of over Rs. 2.14 lakh crore. Shriram Finance offers financing solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles, micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tractors and farm equipments, gold, personal loans, and business loans. It has a pan India presence with a network of 3,037 branches and an employee strength of 73,485 servicing over 82.21 lakh customers.

