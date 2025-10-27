SHRM India announces its Annual Conference & Expo, the Festival of Work celebrating two decades of people, purpose, and possibilities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 27: SHRM India proudly announces the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025, the Festival of Work scheduled for 13-14 November 2025 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. Celebrating 20 years of SHRM India, #SHRMIAC25 will convene global and Indian thought leaders, CXOs, policymakers, and innovators to decode the future of work, leadership, and human potential through mainstage ideas, deep-dive arenas, curated networking, and a People-Tech Expo.

On this Achal Khanna, CEO - SHRM APAC & MENA said, The Festival of Work is not just a celebration of SHRM India's 20-year journey - it's a celebration of every individual and organization that has helped reimagine the world of work. As we step into the next decade, our focus remains on people, purpose, and possibilities - empowering leaders to build workplaces that are inclusive, innovative, and future-ready.

The two-day Festival of Work will feature a stellar lineup of speakers, including:

- Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President & CEO, SHRM

- Shiv, Operating Partner, Advent Private Equity & Chair of SHRM India Conferences & Council

- Jessica Jensen, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, LinkedIn

- Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group India

- Anand Ramamoorthy, Founding Managing Director, Micron India

- Rajiv Rajgopal, Chairman & Managing Director, Akzo Nobel India Limited & Chairman, Akzo Nobel Paints Lanka (Private) Limited

- Sandeep Alur, CTO, Microsoft Innovation Hub, Microsoft India and many more influential voices from industry, including technology experts, academics, and policy strategists.

#SHRMIAC25 sessions will explore what matters most to modern workplaces, AI-driven talent strategies, ethical leadership, mental well-being, innovation culture, policy & inclusion, and the evolving role of HR amid rapid disruption, delivered in innovative Festival of Work formats, designed to translate ideas into action

About SHRM India Annual Conference 2025

The SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025 with the theme as Festival of Work, will take place on 13-14 November 2025 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The event will bring together 4,000+ HR professionals and 150+ global speakers to exchange ideas and shape the future of work.

For more details, visit www.shrmconference.org/iac.

About SHRM India: SHRM India empowers people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximizing human potential. For 20 years, we've partnered with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies to build a world of work that works for all.

As the India arm of the world's largest HR association, we bring global standards and local insight together across a full portfolio: SHRM Consulting (culture, leadership, org design, HR transformation, I&D), corporate training & academies, professional certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP), membership, and flagship events & conferences including the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH. With offices in Gurugram (HQ), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India is a trusted authority on all things work, researcher, advocate, and thought partner, helping leaders create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together.

