SHRM India Announces the 13th Annual Conference to Champion Trust and Collaboration in the Workplace

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 16: SHRM India announces the 13th edition of SHRM India Annual Conference 2024, set to take place on October 17th and 18th at the renowned Taj Palace in New Delhi. Poised to be a transformative platform, focusing on fostering trust and collaboration in the workplace, this year's theme NOW highlights the importance of timely action for impactful change.

The conference aims to bring together HR leaders and professionals to explore actionable strategies for cultivating a thriving work environment. Furthermore, serving as an excellent opportunity to network and knowledge sharing, the event will discuss a wide range of topics including sustainability-driven employee wellness initiatives, cultivating civility in workplace practices, transforming recruitment, training, and rewards systems as well as a strategic foresight for the future of work with technology solutions including Gen AI tools.

Commenting on India Annual Conference and Expo 2024, Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC and MENA emphasized the significance of the event and said, "As organizations continue to adapt to the ever-changing business landscape, the strategic role of HR is more crucial than ever. SHRMIAC24, with its theme 'NOW', will provide HR leaders with the tools and insights necessary to implement real and relevant changes. This year's conference aims to deliver strategies that create workplaces that are not only productive but also inclusive and supportive. Our goal is to inspire and equip HR professionals to act now, driving transformation and building better workplaces and, in turn, a better world."

The conference is expected to be one of the largest gatherings in the HR fraternity, featuring over 4000 attendees participating in more than 70 knowledge sessions. Past speakers include global luminaries such as Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Government of India; Rajeev Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd; Sharad Sharma, Co-founder iSPIRT Foundation; Ramesh Ramadurai, MD, 3M India; Preeti Bajaj, CEO and MD, Luminous Power Technologies; Harsha Bhogle, Cricket Commentator & Journalist, Author, Industry Speaker & IIM Udaipur Board of Governors; Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO Tata Play; Samik Basu, Chief Human Resources Officer Hindalco, Aditya Birla Group; Dr. C. Jayakumar, Executive Vice President & Head - Corporate Human Resources (CHRO), Larsen & Toubro Limited; Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach, Indian Badminton Team, among several others. And this year, the event is all set to feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including M Damodaran, Chairperson, Excellence Enablers Private Limited, Former Chairman, SEBI, UTI, and IDBI; D Shivakumar, Conference Chair, Operating Partner, Advent International Private Equity; Betty Thompson Chair, Chief People Officer, Booz Allen Hamilton and Board Chair SHRM; Partha Neog CEO & Co-founder Vantage Circle; Shikha Gupta, CHRO Luminous Power Technologies; Anurag Patnaik Director, HR Nestle; Saurabh Govil President & CHRO Wipro Ltd.; Monica Agrawal MD - APAC, Financial Services India Lead - Board Services Korn Ferry and others. These esteemed thought leaders will share their extensive expertise and insights on creating a workplace culture that thrives on inclusivity and positive reinforcement.

For more information about SHRM India Annual Conference, please visit www.shrmconference.org/iac.

SHRM is a member-driven catalyst for creating better workplaces where people and businesses thrive together. As the trusted authority on all things work, SHRM is the foremost expert, researcher, advocate, and thought leader on issues and innovations impacting today's evolving workplaces. With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, SHRM touches the lives of more than 362 million workers and their families globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor