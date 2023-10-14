SHRM India Honours Companies Through the 12'th Edition of its Annual HR Excellence Awards

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 14: The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) organised a gala SHRM India HR excellence award ceremony to honour companies who prioritize their employees, provide future focused excellence in the field of people management and acknowledge the value of human capital as a major factor in business outcomes.

These prestigious awards, currently in their 12'th edition were created with the intention of honouring businesses that have excelled at integrating NEXT into their human resource operations and enabling HR to play a strategic role.

This year's SHRM India Annual Conference and Expo 2023, which was the largest-ever gathering of business leaders and HR experts, hosted the award ceremony. The conference aimed to advance and innovate several facets of human resources.

Achal Khanna, CEO SHRM India, APAC & MENA stated, "Organisations that put their employees first and support their development and well-being will surely prosper. In addition to achieving company objectives, future success depends on people working as a team to advance their professional as well as personal development. Business executives, particularly HR specialists, play a crucial role in this endeavour and it is our duty to support them. Congratulations to all of the winners, but in my opinion, all of the nominations were winners as well."

For the 9 award categories of the SHRM HR Excellence Awards, numerous organisations were invited to submit applications.

SHRM creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With nearly 325,000 members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 235 million workers and families globally.

