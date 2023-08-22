SHRM President and CEO, Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., to Co-Chair the B20 Taskforce on Future Work, Skills, and Mobility

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 22: The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is excited to announce its collaboration with the upcoming B20 summit, set to take place in New Delhi from August 25th to 27th. Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., the President and CEO of SHRM, has been named co-chair of the B20 Taskforce on the Future of Work, Skilling, and Mobility. This task force is dedicated to tackling the evolving challenges and prospects within today's swiftly changing work landscape and ensuring the global workforce is equipped with the necessary proficiencies.

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., a distinguished influencer in shaping the future of work, as part of this taskforce, reaffirms his acknowledged expertise in human resources and his unwavering commitment to activating transformative changes in the global workforce domain. SHRM India is associated with the B20 Summit as a networking partner

The B20 Taskforce on the Future of Work, Skilling, and Mobility is centred on the pivotal role of employment and skill development opportunities in strengthening citizens' purchasing power and establishing a productive future for all. The advent of technological breakthroughs, such as digital platforms, has presented innovative work paradigms, thereby necessitating a collective endeavour from enterprises and governments to bridge skill gaps stemming from these advancements.

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., will be a speaker in a plenary session titled "Enhancing Social Protection for Future Work, Skills, and Mobility," scheduled for August 27th, from 10:45 AM to 11:45 AM. Esteemed speakers, including Gilbert Houngbo, Director General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), and three senior co-chairs of the B20 Task Force for the Future of Work, Skilling, and Mobility, will share the stage with him.

A SHRM Spokesperson said, "The partnership between SHRM and the B20 aims to harness the potential of automation, flexible work structures, and the growing gig economy, redefining traditional work paradigms. India's pioneering strides in IT and innovation position it as a model for international collaboration and digital skill development, serving as an exemplar for nations aspiring to empower their workforces. To effectively address the complex challenges of the future of work, a combined effort from enterprises, governments, and educational institutions is imperative. SHRM is poised to make a substantial contribution to this mission, leveraging its expertise to ensure the global workforce is well-prepared to navigate the evolving dynamics and opportunities of the modern work arena”.

The B20 India Summit will convene influential global business leaders and heads of state. Anchored in collaboration and innovation, this three-day summit is geared towards generating solutions that enrich the global business milieu. The theme of the B20 summit, "R.A.I.S.E.," embodies a commitment to advocating for responsible, accelerated, innovative, sustainable, and equitable business practises. This theme seamlessly aligns with SHRM's core values and mission to foster ethical and equitable employment practises worldwide.

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is the world's largest HR professional society, representing 3,20, 000 members in more than 165 countries. For nearly seven decades, the Society has been the leading provider of resources serving the needs of HR professionals and advancing the practice of human resource management. SHRM has more than 575 affiliated chapters within the United States and subsidiary offices in India and United Arab Emirates. SHRM-India serves the needs of HR practitioners by facilitating exchange of knowledge resources & practices, enabling professional development, and enhanced opportunities for engagement & networking within the Global & Indian HR communities. SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces.

