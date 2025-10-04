Shubham Chaudhary Joins the Big League: New Vice President of India Para Powerlifting (Paralympic Committee of India)

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 4: In a significant development for the Indian para sports community, Mr. Shubham Chaudhary has been appointed as the Vice President - Para Powerlifting, unit of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), and as the Joint Secretary - Organising Committee for the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, to be held in New Delhi.

These prestigious appointments reflect Mr. Chaudhary's growing influence in the sphere of sports administration and youth leadership. With his dynamic vision and commitment to inclusive sports development, he is set to play a crucial role in strengthening India's para-athletics infrastructure and its representation on the global stage.

A Youth Leader with a Diverse Portfolio

Even before these new responsibilities, Mr. Shubham Chaudhary has made his mark through impactful roles such as:

- State Co-Head - Policy & Research, Yuva Morcha, BJP Haryana

- Advisor - BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry

- Chairman - Grappling Committee of North India, under the Wrestling Federation of India

- Founder - Rich One Films, a full-service film and media production house focused on impactful storytelling and visual excellence.

His engagement across policy, commerce, sports, and media underscores his multifaceted leadership and deep commitment to youth empowerment and national development.

Committed to Elevating Para Sports

As Vice President of India Para Powerlifting, Mr. Chaudhary will work closely with the leadership of PCI to uplift para-athletes through better training infrastructure, international exposure, and competitive opportunities.

As Joint Secretary for the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, he will be responsible for key strategic and operational aspects of the mega event, expected to draw participation from over 100 countries.

Statement

"It is a great honor to contribute to India's para sports movement in such a meaningful way. I am grateful to the senior leadership of PCI for their faith in me. These appointments are not just roles they are responsibilities toward our para-athletes, who are the real champions. Together, we will build a more inclusive and inspiring future for Indian sports."

Mr. Shubham Chaudhary also extended special thanks to:

- Sh. Devendra Jhajharia, Padma Bhushan Awardee & President, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI)

- Sh. Satya Prakash Sangwan, Vice President, Paralympic Committee of India

- Sh. Jayawant Gundu Hamanawar, Secretary General, Paralympic Committee of India

- Sh. Satyanarayan, Chairman, India Para Athletics (PCI)

- Sh. J. P. Singh (IRS), Chairman, India Para Powerlifting (PCI)

- Dr. Narendra Singh, President, India Para Athletics (PCI)

Looking Ahead

With a unique blend of grassroots political engagement, sports leadership, and entrepreneurial vision, Mr. Chaudhary is poised to make a lasting impact on India's para sports landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor