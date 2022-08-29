Shubham Sharma’s Khabar Satta Launches Internship to Provide Employment to Youth with Disabilities

New Delhi (India), August 29: In an effort to provide employment opportunities for disabled youth, Khabar Satta has launched an internship program recently. The new internship training program will empower the physically disabled youth of the nation to not only become financially independent but also earn income. The program commenced operations on 27th August onwards at the Khabar Satta office in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh.

Khabar Satta recognizes the hardships and difficulties physically disabled people face when it comes to finding work, finding a place to live, and much more. In order to ensure the least hassle for physically disabled youth, the internship program is not travel-intensive, and participants will be able to obtain the best-sitting jobs at the Khabar Satta office post-completion. The employment sanction will be based on their performance in the internship training program.

Over 15 physically disabled individuals attended the first day of the internship training program on Saturday, 27 August. During the course of one month, participants will receive internship training in various topics. Furthermore, they will be paid a stipend during this internship training program at the Khabar Satta office in Seoni. Once they have completed their training program and joined the office as an employee, they will be offered a salary per month.

Founded in 2017, Khabar Satta is an online news portal based in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. From then on, Khabar Satta has worked with a number of physically handicapped people. People with disabilities, especially those with physical disabilities, have been given job opportunities by the office in Seoni. A comfortable sitting job with a salary based on performance is offered by them.

Khabar Satta has been hiring a large percentage of content writers who are physically disabled even prior to this internship training program for disabled youth. Its jobs are designed in such a way so that everyone can live life on their own terms with the least hassle and with the least problems.

In addition to this, Shubham Sharma, the founder of Khabar Satta, has also conducted community service by giving blood donations. The S.P. of Seoni, Kumar Prateek, and Seoni Collector, have recognized the incredible efforts of this social activist and felicitated him for the same. He has also been accredited for his blood donation participation by the Seoni Board Donors Team previously. In addition to this, he received the award from Superintendent of Police, Seoni (MP), at an event held in celebration of Indian Independence Day at the Press Club. In this way, India’s rising brand, Khabar Satta was recognized and popularized.

Working with disabled youth is certainly a great initiative proposed by Khabar Satta in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, India. The internship program and job opportunities at Khabar Satta will offer immense support to the ones who need it the most. It will help them stand on their feet and gain confidence in their own abilities. The initiative will also give disabled youth a chance to learn something new every day and make a difference in this world with their untapped potential.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor