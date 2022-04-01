Shubhashish Homes announces Results for FY 21-22, posts 115% Y-O-Y Growth in Sales

Jaipur Based Real Estate Startup Shubhashish Homes has posted a massive Y-O-Y growth of 115% in terms of Sq. Feet Booked.

FY 20-21 had Bookings of 77549 sq. ft. & FY 19-20 (for January and February) had bookings of 33065 Sq.Ft. For FY 21-22, the firm has booked 166833.7 Sq.Ft.

Even after having lean Sales in Q1, 21-22 due to the Second Wave of Covid-19, the company bounced back and delivered Strong Results on the back of a very successful launch of Phase - 3 of Shubhashish Geeta (Project Located in Medical Hub, Mansarovar Extension, Jaipur).

Shubhashish Homes has successfully delivered Phase 1 of Shubhashish Geeta, 10 Months before Committed Delivery Date & already 120+ Residents have moved in. Phase 2 of Shubhashish Geeta is making fast progress and is scheduled to be delivered much before the committed delivery date.

Shubhashish Geeta is the first Project in the country to have Electric Car charging provisions for 100% of the parking (approx 400 Cars), Pre Paid Smart Water Meters and the Highest per Acre Water Harvesting Points.

"Shubhashish Homes has targeted Sales of 2.25 Lac Sq. Ft. for the FY 22-23 & Delivery of Phase 2 of Shubhashish Geeta. We have planned the launch of Phase 4 & Phase 5 of Shubhashish Geeta & also plan to enter into a JV Agreement for a Land Parcel in Jaipur for another project by the end of FY 22-23. Our focus for this year would be on two major aspects:- "A) To make Shubhashish Homes a Digital First Company, B) Enhancement of Customer Service & Experience", Says Mohit Jajoo, Executive Director & CEO, Shubhashish Homes.

