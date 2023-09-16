Shubhashish Homes is Now a Great Place To Work Certified

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 16: Shubhashish Homes has been a Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from 09, 23 to 09, 24). They are the first real estate developers in Rajasthan to have achieved this feat.

Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

The Chairman of the group, J. K. Jajoo shared "Receiving the Great Place to Work certification is a moment of immense pride for all of us in the Shubhashish family. It reaffirms our steadfast commitment to our core values - nature-friendliness, positivity, ethics first, happiness and innovation. Together, we've created not just a workplace, but a home where every member of our Shubhashish family can flourish. This recognition inspires us to continue nurturing a culture that values every individual, fosters growth, and celebrates the spirit of unity within our Shubhashish family."

“Shubhashish Homes is thrilled to be recognised as a Great Place To Work. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to our core values and to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. We believe that our people are our greatest asset, and this recognition reaffirms our dedication to creating an environment where talent thrives, dreams are realised, and aspirations are nurtured." - Garima Jajoo, VP Talent, Shubhashish Homes.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organisations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterised by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organisations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders.

Shubhashish Homes, the real estate wing of the esteemed Shubhashish Group, is dedicated to providing comfortable homes and a resort lifestyle daily. Their journey began with the intention of offering high-quality residences, built upon the 40 years of trust-building expertise of the Shubhashish Group.

Driven by their core values of "Ethics First," "Innovative," "Nature-Friendly," "Spread Happiness," and "Be Positive," Shubhashish Homes aims to create harmonious communities while preserving nature's sanctity. CEO Mohit Jajoo mentioned, “We put great emphasis on our commitment to excellence, integrity, and customer delight, ensuring transparency and trust in all aspects of our operations.”

Shubhashish Homes takes pride in their dedication to employee well-being and growth, fostering a collaborative work environment. Their river-themed project, Shubhashish Geeta, launched in 2020, has set a new benchmark for resort-style living and garnered multiple awards, showcasing their dedication to quality.

Excitingly, Shubhashish Homes is gearing up to launch their second project in October, further expanding their operations. Looking ahead, they have ambitious goals, aiming to become the No. 1 brand in customer delight and services, the first 100% tech-enabled real estate brand, and mark their presence in multiple states by the end of the financial year 2026.

As an emerging real estate company, Shubhashish Homes is poised to deliver unique living spaces with extraordinary lifestyles, making it a promising player in the real estate industry.

To learn more about Shubhashish Homes visit www.shubhashishhomes.com

