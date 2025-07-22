Shubir Mukerji Takes Over as Chairman of Filmalaya Studios & President of North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, Carrying Forward a Storied Legacy

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 22: In the wake of the passing of veteran actor and cultural icon Debu Mukerji, the torch has now passed to the youngest of the Mukerji brothers, Shubir Mukerji, who has been appointed Chairman of Filmalaya Studios Pvt. Ltd. and President of North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, supported by Samrat Mukerji, Munjoy Mukerji and Sujoy Mukerji.

Debu Mukerji, a celebrated actor of Indian cinema, was not only the face of the iconic North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, but also a deeply respected figure whose presence shaped generations of artistic and spiritual traditions. His demise marks the end of an era. The legacy of Filmalaya Studios, on the other hand, was steered by the late Ronu Mukerji, former Chairman, and another pillar of the Mukerji family. Now, Shubir Mukerji takes the reins, a man deeply rooted in the family's rich cinematic and cultural legacy, with a heart full of reverence for the past and eyes set firmly on the future.

Stepping into these dual roles, Shubir Mukerji, the filmmaker of blockbuster films like Teesri Aankh, Rock Dancer, Gumnaam: The Mystery, is committed to reviving and expanding the legacy of Filmalaya Studios, the iconic creative space founded by the Doyen of Indian Cinema, Sashadhar Mukerji. Home to some of Indian cinema's most timeless films, Filmalaya is not just a studio; it's a symbol of storytelling, heritage, and innovation "Filmalaya is in my blood. It's more than just a studio , it's a legacy that shaped Indian cinema. My dream is to bring back its golden era, and take it further , as a hub for innovation, mentorship, and excellence. I want Filmalaya to be buzzing again, with lights, stories, and the magic that defines great cinema," shares Shubir Mukerji.

He envisions Filmalaya Studios as a premier destination for filmmakers, creators, and new-age storytellers, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge creativity. From reviving classic storytelling spaces to developing infrastructure for future-ready productions, his mission is to reignite Filmalaya's role as a beacon of Indian cinematic brilliance.

As President of North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, a pujo that was started by Sashadhar Mukherjee & Sati Rani Devi, parents of Shubir Mukerji and Mukerji siblings, Shubir is equally dedicated to nurturing the spiritual and inclusive values that have made it one of Mumbai's most beloved and respected Pujas "This Puja is a sacred emotion. It has always stood for unity, devotion, and celebration of culture. I am committed to preserving that soul while expanding its reach and resonance with newer generations. Rani, Kajol, Samrat, all are my children standing in support," he adds

With emotional ties to both Filmalaya and the Puja, Shubir Mukerji steps into leadership with deep humility, strong cultural grounding, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. As Mumbai looks ahead to a new chapter in its cultural and cinematic journey, all eyes are now on Shubir Mukerji, the torchbearer of a legacy and a visionary for the future.

Samrat mukherjee ably will be supporting the journey.

