Shyam Dhani Industries Limited IPO opens on December 22, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: Shyam Dhani Industries Limited (The Company Shyam) is engaged primarily in manufacturing and processing varieties of spices under the brand 'SHYAM', proposes to open its Initial Public Offeringon Monday, December 22, 2025 aiming to raise ₹ 38.49 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 54,98,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 each with a price band of ₹ 65 - ₹ 70 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* Anchor Portion - Up To 15,60,000 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Up To 10,44,000 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 7,86,000Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors - Not less than 18,28,000Equity Shares

* Market Maker - Up To 2,80,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Funding the incremental working capital requirements, Repayment/Pre-Payment of certain outstanding borrowings,Brand Creation and Marketing Expenses, Capital Expenditure towards the purchase of new additional machineries to be installed at the existing manufacturing unit, Purchase and installation of Solar Rooftop Plant at the existing manufacturing unit and General Corporate Purposes. The anchor portion will open on Friday, Dec 19,2025 and the issue will open on Monday, Dec 22, 2025 and will close on Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Holani Consultants Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue isBigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Ramawtar Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of Shyam Dhani Industries Limited expressed, "The launch of our Initial Public Offering marks a defining milestone in the growth journey of Shyam Dhani Industries Limited. Over the years, our Company has evolved into a diversified food processing sector, delivering varieties of spices under our flagship brand 'SHYAM', along with a wide portfolio of groceries, herbs, and seasonings tailored to India's dynamic culinary preferences.

This IPO will provide strategic capital to reinforce our capabilities and accelerate the next phase of expansion. The proceeds will be utilized to enhance working capital, strengthen brand visibility, upgrade machinery at our existing manufacturing unit, and invest in a solar rooftop system. These initiatives will improve operational efficiency, expand capacity, and support sustainable value creation as we scale our presence across India and international markets."

Mr Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited, said, "The Initial Public Offering of Shyam Dhani Industries Limited marks an important inflexion point for a company that has steadily built a remarkable presence in India's fast-growing food processing segment. With a robust portfolio and an expanding range of groceries, herbs, and seasonings, the Company is well-positioned to leverage evolving consumer preferences and the rising demand for trusted home-grown brands.

The IPO will equip the company's industries with the capital required to strengthen its operational backbone and drive the next phase of sustainable expansion. The proposed investments toward working capital, brand building, manufacturing upgrades, and renewable energy initiatives reflect a clear focus on scale, efficiency, and long-term value creation. We believe this public offering will further enhance the Company's market position and support its ambition to grow across India and emerging global markets."

