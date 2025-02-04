Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers Presents GLITTERIA, An Exclusive Brand Of Diamond Jewellery That Reflects All The Glitter In Everyday Moments!

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers launched 'GLITTERIA - Every Diamonds For You! - with a glittering fashion show and a gala evening at DKS Sports Complex on Saturday, 1st February.

'Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers' is a heritage jewellery-house with a history of making a difference with designer handcrafted gold and diamond jewellery and is known for excellence in design and craftsmanship of exclusive jewellery collections.

'Glitteria' is an exclusive brand of diamond jewellery that reflects all the glitter in everyday moments of women at work and play.

Affordable diamond jewellery that comes with IGI authenticity certification, lifetime exchange and guaranteed buy-back policy, assured exchange of 100% diamond value and lifetime free cleaning and servicing of jewellery

And the 'Special Launch Offer', from 4th to 15th February, is really a bouquet of attractive discounts and draws:

* 100% Discount On Making Charge Of Diamond Jewellery

* 15% Discount On Making Charge Of Gold Jewellery

* Assured Gift With Every Purchase

And A Mega Lucky Draw Of One Diamond Necklace & Three Diamond Neck Chains

The launch event, earlier this evening, was a glittering fashion show with seven leading models sashaying on the ramp and reflecting all the glitter and dazzle of the designer collection of diamond jewellery.

There were three rounds of the fashion show with each round dedicated to women at work, play and party.

And the show climaxed with Mr Rupak Saha & Mrs Arpita Saha, Directors, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers joining the show-stopper (Priyanka Sarkar) to, together, take a short walk on stage and unveil the launch collection of 'Glitteria' diamond jewellery.

And popular singer, Sujoy Bhowmik, added to all the dazzle of the evening

Altogether, an evening of glitter and glamour in an environment of much music and song.

Mr Debasish Kumar, MLA Cum Mayor in Council, Mr Hironmoy Chatterjee, Honorary Secretary of DKS, said a few words to set the ball rolling.

And the glow in the faces of the audience - members of the club and other guests - said it all far them

"'Glitteria' was initially test-marketed as an annual exhibition of exclusive diamond jewellery and its overwhelming response encouraged us to launch it as an exclusive brand of 'everyday diamond jewellery' ", said Ruoak Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers, adding, "The objective was driven by a popular demand for 'affordable diamond jewellery' and we decided to add romance to it by presenting the brand as 'an exclusive collection of diamond jewellery that reflects all the glitter of everyday moments'

"The objective of the launch event is to captivate the target-audience of working women and capture popular imagination", said Arpita Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers, adding, "And the special launch offer is an invitation for them to take a look at all the glitter that is in store and make the most of all the dazzle that is on offer"

The special launch offer will be on from 4th to 15th February at all the showrooms in Kolkata (Gariahat, Behala and Barasat) and Tripura (Agartala, Udaipur and Dharmanagar).

