SI Group Signs Exclusive MoU in Support of Solomon Islands' First Special Economic Zone
Hanoi [Vietnam], June 2: SI Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Solomon Islands to serve as a strategic adviser and priority investor in the development and international promotion of the country's first Special Economic Zone (SEZ). This MoU establishes the foundation for collaboration, with a more detailed investment agreement to be finalized and presented to the Government Caucus for formal approval.
Solomon Islands - A Strategic Gateway in the Pacific
Situated at the crossroads of Southeast Asia, Australia, and the South Pacific, the Solomon Islands holds a unique position on major maritime trade routes. With ongoing economic reforms and a commitment to inclusive development, the country is positioning itself as a new frontier for global investment and sustainable growth.
The Honourable Jaimie Lency VOKIA, Minister of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration and Member of Parliament, stated:
"This MOU marks the beginning of a strategic public-private partnership. SI Group's global reach and sector expertise will help attract serious international investors to the SEZ, aligning with our national goals for economic diversification and regional integration."
A Government-Led SEZ for National Development
The Special Economic Zone, officially launched by the Government of the Solomon Islands, is a flagship initiative aimed at stimulating broad-based economic transformation. Its goals include:
* Establishing a globally competitive, well-regulated business environment
* Attracting high-impact investment, advanced technology, and international expertise
* Generating employment and enabling export-led growth across multiple sectors
A Cohesive Structure for Sustainable Growth
The SEZ will comprise a series of interconnected sub-zones, each with distinct strategic functions:
1. Marine Economy - Agriculture - Natural Resources
* A 100-hectare, high-tech shrimp farm targeting premium export markets (e.g., Japan and EU)
* Fisheries processing hub aligned with global safety and quality standards
* Environmentally responsible mining operations (gold and bauxite) using ESG-aligned practices
2. Social Services - Education - Tourism
* An international hospital serving both local and regional communities
* Vocational training centers customized to SEZ workforce demands
* A luxury resort, casino, and golf course targeting high-end eco-tourism
3. Infrastructure - Finance - Logistics
* Financial services platform including a dedicated SEZ bank and investor support systems
* A strategic logistics hub with cold storage and streamlined cargo processing
* Integrated infrastructure to deliver reliable energy, water, and telecoms
All sub-zones will be developed in accordance with a national master plan to ensure operational coherence and long-term sustainability.
Implementation Roadmap: From Vision to Execution
SI Group and the Solomon Islands Government have agreed on a structured implementation roadmap to realize the SEZ through phased development:
Short-Term (0-6 months)
* Formalization of the SEZ Investment Agreement and submission to the Government Caucus
* Establishment of SI Group's office in Honiara
* Launch of initial pilot projects in healthcare, aquaculture, and logistics
* Engagement of anchor investors and technical consultants
* Finalization of the SEZ's legal and regulatory frameworks
Long-Term (1-3 years)
* Full-scale development of SEZ sub-zones across targeted provinces
* Infrastructure deployment and utility integration
* Public-private partnerships for job creation and capacity building
* Significant growth in FDI and economic diversification
* Establishment of the Solomon Islands as a model for sustainable SEZ development in the Pacific
SI Group - Strategic Adviser and Priority Investor
Under the terms of the MOU, SI Group will serve as a strategic adviser and priority investor on major investment opportunities within the zone. SI Group's role includes:
* Advising on SEZ development strategy, structure, and international best practices
* Promoting the SEZ to global investors and multilateral institutions
* Facilitating capital mobilization and technical partnerships
* Supporting legal, financial, and regulatory alignment to attract long-term investment
About SI Group
Established in 2001 as ESPECO (H.K) Limited and now headquartered in Vietnam, SI Group is a global advisory and investment firm specializing in:
* Investor migration and post-settlement solutions
* Government advisory and international business development
* Infrastructure, real estate, and hospitality investment
* Strategic partnerships and trade facilitation
With active operations in over 20 countries and a proven track record of delivering high-impact projects, SI Group is committed to supporting the Solomon Islands in realizing its SEZ ambitions through sustainable and inclusive development.
MEDIA CONTACT
Nguyen Huu Tri (Kannie)
CMO & Director of Global Business Development - SI Group
Email: kannie.nguyen@si.im
Phone: +84 904 605 065
Website: www.sigroup.vn
