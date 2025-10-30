Si Nonna's Becomes India's First Pizzeria to Receive the Prestigious AVPN Certification

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Si Nonna's, the much-loved pizzeria bringing the authentic flavours of Naples to India's vibrant culinary scene, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first pizzeria in India to receive the globally recognised certification from the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, known worldwide as AVPN. Founded in Naples in 1984, the AVPN is the international authority that protects and promotes the tradition of true Neapolitan pizza. With fewer than one thousand certified pizzerias across more than sixty countries, this recognition places Si Nonna's among an elite global community committed to preserving the centuries-old art of Neapolitan sourdough pizza making.

The certification confirms that Si Nonna's sourdough pizzas adhere to every international standard set by AVPN, including the precise method of dough preparation, fermentation, ingredient quality, oven specifications and baking technique. Each pizza is crafted using a twenty-four hour sourdough fermentation process that ensures a light, airy and flavourful crust. The recipe finds its inspiration in a serendipitous encounter with Nonna Galliano's original mother dough in Naples, which sparked the vision of bringing an authentic Italian experience to Indian diners. At the same time, Si Nonna's has thoughtfully adapted its approach to scale across India, combining traditional Italian craftsmanship with local insights to ensure consistency, quality, and accessibility across multiple outlets.

For Si Nonna's, this achievement represents more than international recognition. It is a validation of the brand's philosophy of staying true to authentic Italian sourdough craftsmanship while innovating to meet Indian tastes and dining expectations. With the AVPN certification, Si Nonna's now stands shoulder to shoulder with the world's most respected pizzerias and sets a new benchmark for quality, precision, and authenticity in India's dining landscape.

Speaking about the achievement, Ayush Jatia, Founder of Si Nonna's, said, "Earning the AVPN certification is a landmark moment not only for Si Nonna's but also for the evolution of pizza culture in India. It reaffirms our promise of bringing true Neapolitan flavours and techniques to Indian diners. Being the first pizzeria in India to achieve this honour is incredibly humbling and fills us with immense pride. This recognition reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion of our team, and it motivates us to continue sharing the joy of authentic Italian sourdough pizza with every guest who walks through our doors."

Every stage of Si Nonna's pizza-making process follows AVPN guidelines with complete dedication. From using specific flours and natural yeast to maintaining the precise conditions in their custom-built ovens lined with tiles made from Vesuvian lava, each pizza reflects the art and science behind true Neapolitan craftsmanship. The certification is not just a recognition but also reflects the team's passion, precision, and commitment to delivering authentic sourdough pizzas at every outlet.

Antonio Pace, President of AVPN, congratulated Si Nonna's and said, "We are delighted to welcome Si Nonna's into the global AVPN family. Their pursuit of excellence and their respect for Neapolitan tradition in a market as diverse and fast growing as India demonstrate the universal appeal of our heritage. Their achievement represents a remarkable step in the global story of true Neapolitan sourdough pizza."

Si Nonna's continues to expand its presence with more than thirty five outlets across eight major Indian cities including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Delhi NCR, Indore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar and Bangalore. Each location remains dedicated to the same philosophy of serving sourdough pizzas that balance authenticity, flavour and craft. With this certification, Si Nonna's further strengthens its position as a pioneer in India's evolving gourmet landscape, offering guests the assurance that every pizza they enjoy meets the highest international standard of authenticity and quality.

As India's appetite for authentic, high-quality dining experiences continues to grow, Si Nonna's now stands as a bridge between Italian heritage and Indian innovation. The AVPN certification cements its place as a trailblazer that has not only elevated the country's pizza culture but has also redefined how authenticity is experienced, celebrated.

