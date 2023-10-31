SI-UK Expands Global Presence with New Offices in India, Malaysia, Qatar, and Bangladesh

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 31: SI-UK, a leading overseas education provider, is thrilled to announce the establishment of six new offices in strategic locations across the globe. This expansion represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing mission to provide international education support to a wider audience.

India

The newly opened offices in Mysore, Ludhiana and Andheri will serve as a key hub for local students to enquire about global study abroad. This move reinforces SI-UK India's commitment to harnessing the immense potential of the Indian market.

Malaysia

Our new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, strengthens our presence in Southeast Asia, enabling us to serve our clients in the region better and explore emerging opportunities.

Qatar

The office in Qatar, positioned in Doha, represents our dedication to the Middle East market.

Bangladesh

The office in Bangladesh, situated in Dhaka, allows us to tap into the vibrant business landscape of South Asia and provide tailored services to our clients in the region.

These strategic locations will improve our ability to offer personalised services and facilitate stronger relationships with university partners and clients.

Lakshmi Iyer, the director of SI-UK India, spoke of the company's ongoing expansion in India: "SI-UK India has opened these new offices due to the increased demand from students wishing to study abroad. All new offices will help us expand our reach and recruit quality students for our university partners."

Orion Judge, SI-UK co-founder, added: "We at SI-UK are very excited about this development and hope to support many of our existing university clients in an exciting and growing Qatar, Malaysia and Bangladesh markets."

SI-UK is confident that this expansion will foster stronger connections with our clients in India, Malaysia, Qatar, and Bangladesh, and we look forward to the opportunities and collaborations that will arise from our presence in these dynamic markets.

India

SI-UK Mysuru

United Knowledge Education Consultants Pvt Ltd

Number 26, D-2/1. Block 3,

Temple Road VV Mohalla, Mysuru 570002

Karnataka India

Phone: +919986077782

mysuru@studyin-uk.com

SI-UK Ludhiana

S.C.O 7-8, Second Floor, Pakhowal Rd,

near Naveen Bharat Furnishers, Gurdev Nagar,

Ludhiana 141001

Punjab India

Phone: +918368496553, 0161-4051922

ludhiana@studyin-uk.com

SI-UK Mumbai - Andheri

Office no 301, 3rd floor, Stanford building,

Junction of SV Road and Juhu Lane, Andheri West,

Mumbai 400058

Maharashtra India

Phone: 022-47501768

andheri@studyin-uk.com

Bangladesh

SI-UK Dhaka

Flat 10/B, 9 th Floor (Level-10),

Rupsha Tower, Road # 17,

Kamal Ataturk Avenue, Banani C/A, Dhaka 1213

Bangladesh

Phone: +880 195 1221133

dhaka@studyin-uk.com

Qatar

SI-UK Doha

Office No 17, 14th Floor, The Gate Mall, Tower 4,

63 Maysaloun Street, P.O. Box 10805, West Bay,

Doha, Qatar

Qatar

Phone: +974 5076 0041, (WhatsApp: +974 5071 0230)

qatar@studyin-uk.com

Malaysia

SI-UK Malaysia Office

Unit 43-G, Block D, Zenith Corporate Park

Jalan SS7/26, Kelana Jaya, Petaling Jaya,

Selangor 47301

Malaysia

Phone: +60 378-86-1936

malaysia@studyin-uk.com

About SI-UK

SI-UK provides free and independent advice to international students applying to study in the UK.

We believe international students should have access to trusted, expert advice about UK universities and courses and be supported by professional and experienced advisers throughout their whole journey: from the first tentative enquiries, the application process, and right up to their arrival in the UK and throughout their life at university.

Celebrating its 17th anniversary in 2023, SI-UK has helped tens of thousands of international students join global universities and now has 92 offices across 40 countries.

Contact Details:

United Knowledge Education Consultants Pvt Ltd

Suite 9-13, 1st Floor, Indra Palace, H Block

Middle Circle, Connaught Place, Opposite H&M,

New Delhi 110001

Delhi

India

Phone:011-42028200

delhi@studyin-uk.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162793/SI_UK_India_Logo.jpg

