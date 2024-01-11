Siacle, Indian B2B Travel Startup, Takes a Patriotic Pause: Suspends Maldives Tours, Advocates for Indian Paradises

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 11: Amidst the recent diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives, Siacle, a notable B2B travel marketplace startup, has joined other key players in the travel industry in the decision to suspend the distribution of Maldives tour and travel packages, hotel bookings, and flight reservations through its platform.

The company's response to the escalating situation was conveyed through its official social media channels and a detailed statement published on their website. Siacle's management team expressed that the diplomatic stand-off prompted a reassessment of their offerings, emphasizing the need for businesses to align with the collective stance of the nation.

The catalyst for this decision was the derogatory remarks made by a Maldives MP against PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. In solidarity with the nation's best interests, Siacle's parent company, Raftel International Private Limited, extended the collective decision to suspend Maldives packages across all its platforms, including the Siacle Marketplace.

Prioritizing national interests over business considerations, Siacle's management condemned the derogatory comments and chose to redirect their focus. They encouraged travel partners and agents to explore alternative destinations within India, such as Lakshadweep and the Andaman Islands.

This strategic shift aligns with Siacle's commitment to standing with the nation during challenging times. The company emphasized its dedication to promoting domestic tourism, stating on its website, "We see this shift as an opportunity to contribute to the growth of domestic tourism. By redirecting our focus to Indian destinations, we aim to showcase the incredible beauty and diversity that our own country has to offer."

Siacle has communicated its decision to its network of travel agents, receiving a supportive response. The collective industry response highlights a shared commitment to navigating the situation together. As a B2B travel distribution platform serving thousands of Indian travel agents, Siacle reiterated its commitment to the country and its people, aiming to contribute to the promotion of domestic tourism during the diplomatic stand-off.

The positive response to this decision is evident in the completion of multiple successful Lakshadweep bookings in the past few days. Additionally, there has been a notable increase in booking inquiries for Lakshadweep and the Andaman Islands, according to the Siacle team. The company is actively working to enhance collaboration with Lakshadweep and Andamans travel suppliers to provide a diverse range of domestic island options for its travel agents.

Siacle, a South Indian startup from Mangaluru, specializes in distributing B2B travel packages, facilitating connections between small and medium (SME) travel agents and top holiday suppliers globally. Siacle enables new and emerging travel entrepreneurs, agents and freelancers to purchase tour packages and travel services from verified suppliers around the world. Siacle makes getting quotes, customizing packages, communicating with vendors and completing bookings quick and effortless. As the nation navigates the current geopolitical landscape, Siacle remains dedicated to supporting the nation's best interests and contributing to the positive growth of the domestic tourism industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor