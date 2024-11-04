SIBM Noida Boosts Industry-Ready Skills with Global Collaborations; Last Chance to Apply for the MBA Programme

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Noida, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University)SIU, is forging a path to becoming a premier business school in the National Capital Region. Established in 2023, the institution is focused on building a robust industry connection and global partnerships. This initiative is key in preparing students to excel in the fast-changing global business environment, giving them real-world exposure and skills that align with corporate expectations.

The institute's strong industry partnerships enable students to gain practical insights from seasoned professionals, thereby creating a seamless transition from the classroom to the boardroom. These connections allow students to grasp industry dynamics and explore emerging trends through guest lectures, internships, and workshops led by corporate experts. Coupled with the institute's international collaborations, such as its recent engagement with Aston University, Birmingham, students receive a truly global perspective, broadening their knowledge and preparing them for global challenges.

Applications Now Open for SIBM Noida's MBA Programme

The institute is currently accepting applications for its flagship MBA programme, which offers specializations in Finance, Marketing, Operations and Supply Chain Management, and Data Analytics. Prospective students can apply through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP), with registrations closing on November 22, 2024. The programme is crafted to shape future business leaders by blending academic excellence with hands-on training, equipping students with essential skills to successfully navigate business environments. Speaking about SIBM Noida's unique industry focus, Dr Vandana Ahuja, Director, SIBM Noida, said, "Today's business environment demands professionals who can seamlessly blend theoretical knowledge with practical expertise. At SIBM Noida, we understand the importance of staying connected with the industry, and we believe that exposing students to real-world business practices is key to shaping tomorrow's leaders. Our partnerships, both with industry and international institutions, are designed to equip students with the skills necessary to excel in an ever-evolving global market."

Fostering Industry-Ready Professionals

The strength of the institute lies in its extensive industry relationships, which are pivotal to the institute's goal of nurturing industry-ready professionals. The Advisory Committee, which includes leaders from prestigious organizations such as Hero MotoCorp, Britannia Industries, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Citi, ensures that the curriculum remains relevant and up-to-date. Their contributions help to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical business needs, enabling students to develop the competencies necessary for success in today's competitive corporate world.

Global Collaborations: Expanding Horizons

In keeping with its commitment to internationalization, the management institute actively collaborates with global institutions. The 2023 visit from Aston University is a testament to its efforts in fostering cross-continental academic and cultural exchange. Such partnerships enable students to gain international exposure, engage in meaningful dialogues, and build networks that transcend borders, contributing to a well-rounded education that emphasizes both local relevance and global trends.

Summer Internship Programme: Bridging Theory and Practice

Furthermore, SIBM Noida's MBA programme includes a robust summer internship initiative that spans eight weeks at the end of the second semester. Through internships at companies like EY, Britannia, Mahindra Finance, and SBI Mutual Fund, students have the opportunity to apply classroom knowledge to real-world business problems, gaining valuable insights and practical experience. These internships not only complement academic learning but also position students to be more competitive in the job market upon graduation.

Developing Future-Ready Leaders

The institute's commitment to developing future business leaders extends beyond its summer internship programme. The institute also has a Management Development Programme (MDP) that aims to build resilient, agile, and innovative teams capable of navigating today's complex business challenges. The programme prioritizes strategic thinking, operational efficiency, and leadership development, ensuring that students are well-prepared to drive change and deliver impactful solutions in their organizations.

SIBM Noida's emphasis on industry connections and international collaborations sets it apart as a business school committed to shaping future leaders. With applications closing soon, prospective students are encouraged to seize the opportunity to be part of this dynamic institution by applying through the official SNAP website. The deadline for registrations is November 22, 2024. SIBM Noida is more than an educational institution; it bridges academia and the corporate world, preparing students to excel in today's global business environment.

For more information, please visit: https://sibmnoida.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor