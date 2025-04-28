SIDBI, Pentland Ventures, IIML EIC, and SIIC IIT Kanpur Invest in Pradivya Software Pvt Ltd

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 28: In a major boost to India's dynamic start-up ecosystem, Pradivya Software Pvt Ltd, operating under its brand name WUS, has announced the successful closure of a strategic investment round. The round was led by reputed institutions and venture partners including the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Pentland Ventures, IIM Lucknow's Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML EIC), and the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur.

This milestone marks a significant chapter in Pradivya's journey as the company gears up to rapidly scale its technology-driven solutions. The infusion of fresh capital will empower Pradivya to accelerate product development, expand its core team, and strengthen its market outreach initiatives across India and beyond.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasoon Sharma, Founder and CEO of Pradivya Software Pvt Ltd, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. He said,

"We are thrilled to receive the backing of such esteemed investors. Their trust and partnership strengthen our commitment to innovation and inspire us to create solutions that genuinely impact people's lives. We look forward to leveraging this opportunity to scale new heights and make a meaningful difference in the sector we serve."

Joining him in the announcement, Ashwani Singh, Co-founder of Pradivya, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, highlighting that the expertise and networks of these investors will provide the company with an invaluable edge in product innovation and market expansion.

Powerful Collaboration for Impact and Growth

The investors bring more than just financial capital to the table. With SIDBI's extensive experience in supporting MSMEs, Pentland Ventures' strong record in nurturing early-stage start-ups, and the technological and entrepreneurial mentorship from IIM Lucknow and IIT Kanpur's incubation centres, Pradivya gains access to a broad ecosystem of strategic guidance and operational excellence.

These partnerships are expected to play a crucial role in refining Pradivya's go-to-market strategies, optimizing its product offerings, and building a sustainable growth trajectory over the coming years.

Focusing on Blue- and Grey-Collar Worker Empowerment

Pradivya Software Pvt Ltd, through its WUS platform, is committed to enhancing the earning potential and productivity of blue- and grey-collar workers by leveraging patented AI and IoT-driven technologies. The company's mission is rooted in addressing a long-standing gap in access to productivity-enhancing tools and income growth opportunities for millions of workers in the semi-skilled and skilled labor markets.

By building cutting-edge, user-friendly solutions, Pradivya is poised to play a transformative role in India's socio-economic landscape. The company's technologies are designed to improve workplace efficiency, upskill workers, and create pathways for better livelihoods all crucial aspects as India continues to invest in the future of work.

Fueling the Next Phase of Innovation

With this latest investment, Pradivya plans to channel resources towards refining its technology stack, expanding its product range, and executing a robust marketing strategy to capture key markets. Strengthening the internal team with top talent across engineering, product management, and customer success will also be a core focus area.

Moreover, the support from IIML EIC and SIIC IIT Kanpur will provide Pradivya with direct access to some of India's brightest minds, cutting-edge research, and innovation-led ecosystems, enabling it to stay ahead of market trends and continue delivering value-driven solutions.

Looking Ahead

As Pradivya Software Pvt Ltd moves forward, the leadership team remains committed to its vision of building a more inclusive, technology-enabled workforce. The company's success not only highlights the potential of Indian start-ups in solving critical real-world challenges but also reinforces the vital role that collaborative investments and mentorship-driven growth play in nurturing innovation at scale.

With solid backing, a clear mission, and a passionate team, Pradivya is well-positioned to become a key player in the AI and IoT space, creating a lasting impact across sectors and communities.

