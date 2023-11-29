Siddaramaiah sells Karnataka's tech prowess at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 on Wednesday highlighted his state's contribution to the country's technology and IT sector.

The theme for the 26th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit is 'Breaking Boundaries'.

The chief minister noted that Karnataka's impact on the IT landscape is "nothing short of extraordinary".

Home to over 5,500 IT and ITES companies and approximately 750 multinational corporations, the chief minister said his state has been a driving force behind the sector's success, contributing around USD 85 billion to the nation's exports.

"This vibrant industry has not only provided direct employment to over 12 lakh professionals but has also created a ripple effect, generating over 31 lakh indirect jobs. Karnataka's share of software exports, nearly 40 per cent of the country's total, solidifies its position as a global IT powerhouse," he said at the inaugural function of the Summit.

Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka and also often termed the Silicon Valley of India, has embraced change and positioned itself as a global hub for technology and innovation.

Millions of IT sector professionals from across the world call Indian metropolitan Bengaluru their home.

"Bengaluru has always been a melting pot of cultures, ideas, and aspirations. It is this diversity that fuels our innovation, driving us to find solutions to the world's most pressing challenges," the chief minister told the gathering.

Further, he said his state had become the most sought-after destination for global capability centres, hosting around 40 per cent of it in India.

"The availability of a skilled digital talent pool, a thriving innovation and startup ecosystem, and a conducive policy environment have fuelled the growth story of GCCs in Karnataka," he asserted.

Beyond IT, he said, Karnataka has also excelled and become a preferred destination for investment and growth.

"Our government is focused on building a seamless ecosystem that attracts investment, talent, and opportunities. We want Karnataka to be seen as the hub with an 'end-to-end ecosystem' for innovating and growing businesses," he said.

Pro-business policies including simplification of regulatory processes from affidavit-based clearance to land reforms, central inspection systems, and single-window clearances - he said, have made the state industry-friendly.

Further, he claimed with pride that his state Karnataka was the first state to have launched a startup-focused policy.

"In 2015, our state took a visionary step by launching a startup policy, well before the Government of India recognized the need for a central-level startup policy. This foresight has propelled Karnataka to the forefront of the startup ecosystem, nurturing and supporting the entrepreneurial spirit that defines our dynamic state," he said.

"Crucially, our policies are not developed in isolation but are driven by collaboration between industry and academia, in tandem with the State Government. Vision Groups in IT, Biotech, and startups, comprising industry stalwarts and leaders, operate as think tanks, shaping the trajectory of our state's development," he further said.

