Siddha-Sejal Group receives OC for ‘Siddha Seabrook’, its first premium project in Mumbai

Siddha Seabrook – Kandivali West, Mumbai

· To offer possession of homes to its customers

· 57 Storied Tallest tower in Kandivali (W)

· Project completed in 60 months

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: Siddha Group, a leading national real estate developer along with partners Sejal Group, has received the Occupational Certificate (OC) for ‘Siddha Seabrook', their first premium high-rise residential project in Mumbai. Customers will now be given complete possession of their homes. This iconic 57-storied project is located at Kandivali (W), Mumbai, and is the tallest residential tower in the zone.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Samyak Jain, Director, Siddha Group said,“We are excited to get the OC for our premium project, Siddha Seabrook. Residents can now occupy their homes and enjoy all the luxuries and privileges of staying in this project. We thank our customers for believing in us and wish them an auspicious festive season.”

With well-designed, spacious 2 BHK Smart & Premium and 3 BHK Premium + Sky Garden apartments ranging from 496-1258 sqft, this project has a total of 282 units. It was completed in 60 months, in-spite of Covid induced delays.

Residents are pampered with a host of luxurious amenities that promise to offer them a healthy and holistic living experience. These include a premium clubhouse on 8th Floor Podium Level for residents to socialize, a gymnasium to keep fit, a sun deck to lounge, a mini theatre for family entertainment, a swimming pool and a Jain temple. The apartments have spectacular views of Mumbai's skyline against the backdrop of Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

‘Siddha Seabrook' is located at the junction of Link Road and Mathuradas Road, which is considered the central hub of Kandivali. It is within walking distance of Dahanukarwadi Metro Station and near the upcoming coastal road and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. This will provide the residents with improved connectivity to the western and central suburbs. The Mumbai Airport is also in close proximity from the project.

Kandivali (W) is developing into a preferred residential hub for homebuyers in Mumbai. It is well connected through Link Road, SV Road, and Western Express Highway. It is also well connected to Thane via Ghodbunder Road and Gujarat via Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway through Dahisar Check Naka. The newly opened Metro Line 2 will connect Dahisar (E) to DN Nagar, passing through the area and making an easy commute for residents of Kandivali. Kandivali is also close to several major employment hubs in Goregaon, Malad, and Andheri.

‘Siddha Sky' is the second iconic project of the group in Mumbai, located at Sion NX, having Mumbai's first Rooftop Skywalk, 400ft above ground. The project is 15 months ahead of schedule with delivery of 1st Phase expected to start from September 2024. Siddha Sky has been the top selling project, quarter-after-quarter with more than 700 flats being sold since its launch in November 2021.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor