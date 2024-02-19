Siddha Sky top-selling project in the Mumbai Central Suburbs for the year 2023

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Siddha Sky' at Sion NX, an iconic luxurious project of the Siddha-Sejal Group, is the top selling residential project in the Mumbai Central suburbs of Mumbai for the year 2023, according to the CRE Matrix IndexTap Premier League. This project is Mumbai's first-ever project featuring a Rooftop Skywalk, 400 feet above the ground.

According to CRE Matrix Index Tap Premiere League 'Siddha Sky' sold the largest number of residential units in Q1 2023, Q2 2023 and Q4 2023 whereas it stood 2nd in terms of units sold in Q3 2023. This was against the backdrop of other well-known projects from renowned developers also competing in the same space.

Speaking on the occasion, Samyak Jain - Director, Siddha Group said, "We are delighted to know that our project Siddha Sky has topped the charts as the most desired residential project in Mumbai Central suburbs for the year 2023 again and again. This project has a unique feature Rooftop Skywalk; a first in Mumbai, which has generated immense interest among home buyers. This only proves that residential projects with innovative product offerings that add value and enhance lifestyles of people, will always find a ready market."

'Siddha Sky' is centrally located at Sion NX and comprises of 5 towers of 39 storeys' each; with all the towers connected by the Rooftop Skywalk. This project offers residents apartments in 2 BHK and 3 BHK configurations. The project offers 4+ Acres of open spaces, 22,000 sq ft Resident's Club, and a range of amenities to help residents rejuvenate in a pollution free environment. With amenities like Sky Lounge, hammock seating, amphitheatre, Yoga zone & telescopic star gazing point and many more on the Rooftop Skywalk - the occupants will have amazing experiences to cherish.

Sion NX - a fast emerging new residential hotspot for home seekers in Mumbai, 5 mins from Sion Circle. It is in close proximity to the Eastern Expressway, Freeway, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, and the upcoming 32 km Metro 4 corridor that will connect it to Thane.

