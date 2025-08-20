Siddhant Chaturvedi and Max Fashion Make an Iconic Debut That Breaks the Internet

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Max Fashion, one of India's leading multinational fashion brands, makes a historic shift by naming its first-ever male brand ambassador: actor and cultural trendsetter Siddhant Chaturvedi. The new campaign, "How New Is Your New?", is fronted by actor and cultural trendsetter Siddhant Chaturvedi. Known for his effortless style and ability to connect with a generation that values both individuality and cultural edge, Siddhant perfectly embodies the energy and edge that Max stands for.

This collaboration is more than a seasonal campaign, it's a statement of intent. Max brings fashion inspiration to millions, with fresh styles arriving every single week, keeping pace with how quickly trends evolve and personal style transforms.

Beyond Siddhant's mass appeal and Gen Z connect, he brings an edge that aligns with young Indians who live at the intersection of music, movement, and style. With Kalki Koechlin, Alaya F, and now Siddhant Chaturvedi in the mix, the brand has assembled a trio that speaks to the layered, lived-in, and scroll-savvy side of modern India. Kalki brings depth and individuality, Alaya channels the fearless energy of Gen Z, and Siddhant adds a fresh, young ease to the equation. Together, they mirror a generation that can move from a coffee run to a red carpet, from tradition to trend, with equal confidence.

A Brand-New Max for a Brand-New India

This campaign is more than a creative refresh. It's Max rewriting its own rules. With Siddhant as the face of the brand, Max is signalling a shift in both energy and intent. It's younger. It's sharper. "Style today is about evolution, I'm not the same guy on set, at the gym, or hanging out with friends," says Siddhant Chaturvedi. "'How New Is Your New?' makes you think about that shift, and Max captures it perfectly with collections that keep up with you, not the other way around. Fashion now is like your feed, it keeps evolving and Max has that scroll factor, with something new for every version of you."

The "How New Is Your New?" is designed for activities that stretches from on-point athleisure to weekend escapes, Max's latest drop makes everyday dressing an act of self-expression.

"Our partnership with Siddhant is a natural fit," says Sumit Chandna, Deputy CEO of Max Fashion. "He represents a confident, creative, and forward-moving India, the same qualities we celebrate in our customers. 'How New Is Your New?' is our way of giving them the freedom to reinvent their look as often as they want, with fresh styles curated specially for them every week." Max taps into a core truth: the most powerful stories don't dictate identity; they mirror the evolution already underway.

Instagram link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNe3MUIMRU0/?igsh=MTh5OXVzd2dqZmU2YQ==

Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_Q5ApoAXL0

