Siddipet Half Marathon 2025: A Triumph of Health, Unity, and Community Spirit

New Delhi [India], July 31: On July 27, 2025, the serene Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet District became a beacon of health, community, and unity as the 3rd edition of the Siddipet Half Marathon unfolded. The event, organized by the Siddipet Runners Association in collaboration with Telangana Police and the innovative Be Better Ideas, turned the day into a grand celebration of fitness and collective spirit. With a focus on "Celebration of Health, Unity & Community," the marathon brought together participants of all ages, backgrounds, and fitness levels, creating a powerful sense of togetherness. The event not only highlighted the importance of physical well-being but also underscored the crucial role of community in fostering a healthy and vibrant society.

The race categories, ranging from 5K, 10 K, and the Half Marathon (21.1K), offered something for everyone, whether they were seasoned runners or beginners. As participants laced up their shoes and took their marks, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation.

Top winners who inspired us all -

The Siddipet Half Marathon 2025 welcomed runners of all stripes. In the 10K category the battle for top honours was fierce: the fastest male finishers were Harish Mullu, who blazed through the course in 0:37:36, followed by Surender at 0:38:03 and Vijay Bombay at 0:44:39; on the women's side, K Swapna led the pack in 0:46:16, with Samreen Shaik close behind at 0:49:36 and Payam Usharani claiming third in 0:52:33.

The 10K age-group showdowns added another layer of excitement: in the men's 41-50 division, K Sammaiah topped the field in 0:56:15 ahead of Srinivas Bandari (1:01:57) and Saireddy Venkanna (1:03:12), while the (51-60) division saw Satyanarayana KV first in 1:01:59, Ganesh Yalamanchi second in 1:03:27, and Chennoju Sathaiah third in 1:08:31.

On the half-marathon front, the 21.1K fastest male trio was led by Divyansh Tomar in 1:13:43, with Ramavath Ramesh Chandra (1:17:25) and Linganna Manchikanti (1:17:50) rounding out the podium, and among women, Uma M claimed victory in 1:42:29, followed by Sunima Dila (1:49:23) and Jayasree Vanama (1:51:16).

The 21.1K age-group races showcased exceptional grit: in the men's 41-50 category N S Rama Raju Datla finished first in 1:25:10 ahead of Chinna Ramaiah (1:28:38) and Ganesh Sahoo (1:34:47); the 51-60 men's field was topped by Srivatsan Sampathkumar in 1:46:20, with JP Prakash (1:55:15) and Pullaiah Siripurapu (1:57:32) following; and in the 60+ division Pradeep Parida completed the course in 2:22:50. On the women's side, the 45-55 category saw Kshirasagara Ramasmita win in 2:03:48 ahead of Gayathri Devi Muriki (2:56:37), and in the (55+) division Jagadeeswari Garikapati led the way in 2:31:47.

Honoring the Organizers and Partners -

The event's success was largely due to the exceptional teamwork and effort of all those involved. Be Better Ideas ensured smooth planning and flawless execution, while the Telangana Police worked tirelessly to maintain safety and order. The Siddipet Runners Association deserves high praise for their dedication to fostering a healthier and more united community, making this event a resounding success. The support and enthusiasm from these partners ensured that the day was not only a race but a celebration of unity and health.

Support Partners -

The technical excellence of the event was upheld by Timing Technologies India, the official timing partner, who ensured precise and reliable race results using advanced tracking systems. Their expertise guaranteed fairness and accuracy across all race categories. This year's event is made possible with the strong support of Title Sponsor NMDC, Powered by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, and Associate Sponsor Lifespan

Nutrition making it bigger and bolder than ever. On the other hand, iFinish, the official registration platform, played a crucial role in simplifying the sign-up process. With its user-friendly interface and efficient backend support, iFinish enabled thousands of participants to register smoothly, making the entire experience seamlessfrom registration to race day.

A Conclusion of a Milestone Event -

As the event came to a close, participants were not only proud of their achievements but also filled with a sense of belonging. The Siddipet Half Marathon 2025 was more than just a raceit was a gathering of like-minded individuals who came together to celebrate health and unity. Looking ahead, the organizers and partners are already working towards making the next edition even more inclusive and exciting, inviting everyone to be part of this growing movement for health and community spirit.

