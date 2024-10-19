Siddu Reddy Kandakatla honored with Emerging ISR Leader Award at London Summit

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 19: This award, recognizing individuals for their exceptional contributions to society through selfless service, was presented to Reddy for his remarkable efforts in improving education for underprivileged children in his home state.

Though Siddu Reddy, the founder of KSR Projects, was unable to attend the event in person, his sister accepted the award on his behalf. After the ceremony, Reddy took to social media platform, Instagram, sharing, "I am truly humbled and honored to receive the ISR Leader Award by the ISR Leadership Summit & Awards 2024. This recognition is special to me because it centers on providing quality education to government schools and underprivileged children."

Reddy credited his success to his supporters and team, adding, "Though I couldn't receive the award in person, I'm thankful to my sister for representing me. This achievement belongs to everyone who has supported and believed in the mission of education for all."

Siddu Reddy, whose social work began with a commitment to social causes, cites his mother, Kandakatla Buchamma, as his inspiration; she funded his education through vegetable sales. After witnessing the poor conditions of a government school in Rayannaguda's Kacharam village, Siddu Reddy led efforts to renovate two government schools and later built an English-medium school in Arjunawada, Shamshabad, to cater to 200 students, which was inaugurated by humanitarian Sonu Sood in February this year.

Reddy announced the plan to open Kasturba Gandhi Patashala, a new girls-only school in Palamakul village, Telangana, which will provide education to 500 students from 6th to 10th grade.. "Education is the foundation for a better future, and this school will ensure that girls in Palamakul and neighboring villages have access to the resources they need to succeed," Reddy explained.

Siddu Reddy has supported individuals with disabilities by providing over 10 Activa scooters for greater mobility and has donated auto rickshaws to financially struggling families to help them secure livelihoods.

Reflecting on the ISR award and his future plans, Reddy wrote: "This recognition reaffirms my commitment to work for the betterment of society. Every small step leads to change, and I am grateful to the ISR organization for this honor, which motivates me to continue with greater determination."

The ISR Leadership Summit brought together global leaders, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists to celebrate impactful social initiatives. Siddu Reddy Kandakatla's recognition at the summit stands as a testament to his leadership and his tireless dedication to social causes, particularly in the field of education. His work has transformed lives and set an inspiring example of how individual social responsibility can create lasting change.

