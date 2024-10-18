Siddu Reddy Kandakatla Wins 2024 Emerging ISR Leader Award for Educational Initiatives

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 18: The prestigious Emerging ISR Leader Award 2024 was conferred upon Siddu Reddy Kandakatla, a businessman, philanthropist, and founder of KSR Projects, at the ISR Leadership Summit & Awards in London on October 5, 2024. This award celebrates his outstanding contributions to individual social responsibility, particularly his impactful work in improving access to education for underprivileged children in Telangana. Siddu Reddy's efforts have focused on transforming government schools, providing quality education, and expanding opportunities for those in need.

Although Reddy couldn’t attend the award ceremony in person, his sister accepted the honor on his behalf. Reddy expressed his gratitude on social media, stating, “This recognition holds a special place in my heart because it is about providing quality education to government schools and underprivileged children. While I couldn't be present, I am thankful to my sister for representing me and to everyone who has supported and believed in the mission of education for all.”

In 2014, inspired by his mother, Kandakatla Buchamma, who sold vegetables to support his education, Reddy began his journey in social work. Motivated by her dedication and resilience, he focused on giving back to the community. In 2020, Reddy renovated two government schools in Rayannaguda, Kacharam village, Telangana, to improve learning conditions for students. He also built a school building in Arjunawada, Shamshabad, where he introduced English-medium education. In February this year, actor Sonu Sood inaugurated the new facilities, which have already benefited over 200 students by enhancing both infrastructure and access to quality education.

He recently announced plans to expand his educational initiatives further by launching a new school, Kasturba Gandhi Patashala, in Palamakul village, Shamshabad Mandal, Telangana. This girls-only school will cater to 500 students from 6th to 10th class, aiming to empower young women through quality education. “Education is the foundation for a better future, and this school will ensure that girls in Palamakul and its neighboring villages have the resources they need to succeed,” he shared.

Siddu Reddy has extended his support beyond education by providing more than 10 Activa scooters to individuals with disabilities, empowering them with greater mobility and independence. He has also donated several auto rickshaws to financially struggling families, helping them secure a means of livelihood. His efforts reflect a strong commitment to uplifting underprivileged communities and making a tangible difference in their lives.

Naresh Kumar Macherla, chairman of the ISR Leadership Summit, praised Reddy's work during the ceremony, saying, “Siddu is doing an incredible job. He's built schools and made an immense impact, not as part of his business but because he genuinely cares. This isn't a corporate social responsibility initiative—it's Individual Social Responsibility. He's doing this from the heart, and that's what makes it so powerful.”

The ISR Leadership Summit & Awards, held at Westminster Chapel, brought together business leaders, philanthropists, and social entrepreneurs from across the globe. The event honored individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to society through innovation, leadership, and social responsibility.

Reddy's work extends beyond education alone. In collaboration with actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, he has been actively involved in healthcare and disaster relief efforts, further broadening his impact on underserved communities. His personal commitment to social causes has been instrumental in driving meaningful change in various sectors.

Reflecting on the award, Reddy shared, “This recognition reaffirms my commitment to continuously work for the betterment of society. Every small step leads to change, and I am grateful to the ISR organisation for this honor and for motivating me to move forward with more determination.”

Siddu Reddy Kandakatla's recognition as an Emerging ISR Leader underlines his dedication to social responsibility and education. With the upcoming launch of Kasturba Gandhi Patashala, his vision for providing quality education to underserved children continues to inspire and create lasting change.

