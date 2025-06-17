Sidhant Singh: Actor and Entrepreneur Driving Growth On and Off Screen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Sidhant Singh is building a legacy that bridges cinema, industry, and rural empowerment — with an eye on global growth.

An MBA graduate from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), Sidhant later trained at the prestigious Barry John Acting Studio, refining his craft as a performer. He further enhanced his business knowledge by completing a course from the Indian International Trade Centre (IITC), equipping him with insights into international trade and exports — a skill now powering his mission to take Indian rice and poha to global markets.

Sidhant made his acting debut in the comedy-thriller Hume Toh Loot Liya, sharing screen space with popular names such as Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Patkar, Upasana Singh, and Mustaq Khan. In addition, he has appeared in music video singles, growing his digital presence steadily.

Outside of entertainment, Sidhant comes from a strong construction background, with real estate developments in Mumbai and Palghar. His family is now introducing a “second home” concept in Palghar district — creating modern residential retreats for city dwellers seeking nature, peace, and comfort.

In the agri-industry space, Sidhant is launching Maharashtra's largest rice and poha processing plant in Urse village, Dist Palghar, under his brand Nana Nani Foods. The high-capacity facility — processing 9 tons per hour combined— is focused on empowering farmers, supporting local economies, and establishing strong export channels for Indian grains.

Sidhant is also exploring vertical-format web series through his production house Toronto Media, aiming to engage India's fast-growing mobile-first audience with smartphone-optimized entertainment. Shoot begins soon

“Building a legacy means creating impact in every field you touch.” — Sidhant Singh

From acting and agro-industry to global exports and digital storytelling, Sidhant Singh's journey reflects a powerful blend of vision, versatility, and value creation — on and off screen.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor