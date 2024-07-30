Sidharth Parashar Ventures into Real Estate Consulting with the Launch of Nestassured Realty

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 30: Sidharth Parashar, former Chief Investment Officer of Mindshare APAC, has embarked on a new entrepreneurial journey with the launch of Nestassured Realty, a real estate consulting firm. For his new venture, Sidharth has partnered with Aveen Dhall, who has extensive experience in broadcast sales and the real estate sector.

Nestassured Realty is a boutique firm that will collaborate with best-in-class real estate developers. It will specialise in creating bespoke solutions for the buying, selling, and leasing needs of their clients. The firm aims to maximize client investment returns and simplify their journey through the complexities of real estate investment. It will employ Collaborative Client Virtual Workspaces and Tailored Client Insight tools to offer a more personalized and efficient client experience.

The founders have outlined their vision for Nestassured Realty: "Our top priority is to maximize client investment returns and simplify their journey through the complexities of real estate investment. We aim to deliver predictive, profitable, and resilient strategies that mitigate risks, even in downturns. Recognizing the significant financial investments, market risks, and regulatory intricacies involved in real estate, Nestassured Realty aims to introduce enhanced services to address key client challenges. Our investment in innovative solutions is a step towards transforming industry standards and delivering tangible impact."

At the heart of their approach is the deployment of Property-Tech solutions. Central to their strategy is the introduction of Advanced Inventory Management Software, AI-driven Analytics for precise market trends and pricing, and Advanced Virtual Client Experiences.

As founders, Sidharth and Aveen will also prioritize industry thought leadership by actively participating in forums and publishing insights on emerging technology, sectoral developments, market trends, and investment strategies. Their goal is to empower clients with the expertise to make informed decisions.

