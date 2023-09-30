SIDS Hospital in Surat Transforms into a Multi Super Speciality Healthcare Hub, Expanding Services and Relocating to a State-of-the-Art Facility

SRV Media

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 30: SIDS Hospital, previously renowned as a dedicated Gastroenterology Hospital, has unveiled a remarkable transformation. With a renewed commitment to delivering comprehensive healthcare services, SIDS Hospital has transitioned into SIDS Multi Super Speciality Hospital, offering an extensive array of medical specialties under one roof. This evolution marks a significant milestone in the hospital's journey to provide the highest quality healthcare to the people of Surat and beyond.

Located at its new address - Off Ring Road, Near Shell Petrol Pump, Ring Road - Sosyo Circle Lane, Surat - 395002, SIDS Multi Super Speciality Hospital is poised to become a beacon of healthcare excellence in the region. The expanded facility and services reflect SIDS Hospital's dedication to meeting the diverse healthcare needs of the community.

The newly inaugurated SIDS Multi Super Speciality Hospital now encompasses a wide range of medical departments and specialties, making it a one-stop destination for patients seeking cutting-edge healthcare solutions. The hospital's transformation introduces the following Superspeciality departments:

1. Medical Gastroenterology

2. Surgical Gastroenterology

3. Medical Oncology

4. Surgical Oncology

5. Urology

6. Nephrology

7. Spine Surgery

8. ICU and Critical Care

9. Pathology

10. Physiotherapy

11. Radiology

12. Dietetics and Nutrition

13. Organ Transplant

14. Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement

15. Neurology & Neurosurgery

This expansion allows SIDS Hospital to provide an even wider range of healthcare services, all delivered with the same commitment to excellence that patients have come to trust. With highly qualified specialists and state-of-the-art equipment, the hospital is equipped to handle complex medical cases and offer advanced treatment options.

The addition of specialties such as Surgical and Medical Oncology, Urology, and Dietetics & Nutrition further strengthens SIDS Hospital’s position as a top-tier healthcare institution. These departments will be crucial in diagnosing and treating a variety of diseases and medical conditions, providing patients with hope and a path towards recovery.

The newly constructed facility boasts modern infrastructure and the latest medical technology, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care in a comfortable and safe environment. The hospital's ICU and Critical Care unit is equipped to handle emergencies and critical cases efficiently, and the Radiology and Pathology departments enable swift and accurate diagnostics.

SIDS Hospital is not just a healthcare institution; it is a healthcare ecosystem. The addition of services like Physiotherapy, Dietician consultations, and Organ Transplant further enhances the hospital's ability to provide holistic care, focusing not only on treatment but also on patient rehabilitation, nutrition, and overall well-being.

The relocation of SIDS Hospital to its new address is a strategic move aimed at improving accessibility for patients. The new location, situated near Shell Petrol Pump on the Ring Road - Sosyo Circle Lane, is easily accessible from various parts of Surat and its surroundings. Ample parking space and excellent transportation connectivity make it convenient for patients and their families to access the hospital's services.

The team of SIDS Multi Super Speciality hospital has expressed their excitement about the hospital's transformation, saying, "We are proud to introduce SIDS Hospital, which marks a new chapter in our commitment to providing world-class healthcare services to the community. Our expanded range of specialties and the modern facility at our new location will ensure that we continue to deliver the highest quality care to our patients."

SIDS Hospital is poised to set new standards in healthcare delivery in Surat. With a strong team of dedicated healthcare professionals and a comprehensive range of specialties, the hospital is well-equipped to address the diverse healthcare needs of the region.

For inquiries, please contact:

SIDS Superspeciality Hospital

Phone: +91 99099 07475

Email: info@sidshospital.com

Website: www.sidshospital.com

SIDS Multi Super Speciality Hospital is a leading healthcare institution located in Surat, Gujarat. Formerly known as SIDS Hospital, it has evolved into a Super Speciality Hospital, offering a wide range of medical specialties and advanced healthcare services. With a commitment to excellence and patient-centric care, SIDS Multi Super Speciality Hospital aims to provide the highest quality healthcare to the community. For more information, please visit: www.sidshospital.com

