Sigachi Industries Achieves 46% EBITDA Growth and 25% Revenue Surge in FY25, Strengthens Market Leadership

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2: Sigachi Industries Ltd. (Sigachi), India's largest manufacturer of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), has demonstrated robust financial performance in FY25 while setting the stage for aggressive future growth. With a strong EBITDA growth of 46.21% YoY to Rs1,120 million and a revenue surge of 25.42% to Rs5,003 million, Sigachi is positioning itself for a 25% CAGR through FY28, driven by capacity expansions, market diversification, and API development.

Commenting on the company's performance in FY25 and its projected trajectory, Mr. Amit Raj Sinha, MD & CEO, Sigachi Industries stated: "FY25 has been a transformative year for Sigachi, marked by robust financial outcomes and strategic expansions across excipients and APIs. With our Hyderabad API R&D centre going live in Q1 FY26, regulatory approvals flowing in, and global market penetration deepening, we are positioned for sustainable high-margin growth. Our 36-year legacy and diversified portfolio give us an unmatched advantage to scale operations globally while safeguarding profitability."

Sigachi has created a strategic growth roadmap through to FY 2028 revolving around:

* API Expansion: With the integration of Trimax Biosciences, the company is scaling its advanced intermediate and API portfolio. Plans include filing six additional European CEP dossiers, expanding regulatory approvals, and ramping up capacity utilisation.

* Market Diversification: Sigachi is expanding its footprint beyond India, the U.S., and Europe by aggressively entering Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East through new distribution partnerships and turnkey O&M contracts.

* Excipient Capacity Growth: Newly commissioned MCC in Jhagadia and Dahej and CCS project expansions will unlock an additional 8,800 MTPA, fuelling year-over-year revenue gains of 20%-30% in excipients. Additionally, new product launches in Pharma Coatings are expected to be the new growth drivers over the next two years

* Operational Efficiencies: Digital analytics, lean processing, and energy efficiency initiatives are expected to trim operating costs by 100-150 basis points annually, preserving EBITDA margins while mitigating raw-material volatility.

* O&M Services Expansion: The company is scaling its outsourced plant-management contracts, which already contribute 10% of revenues, with a particular focus on Middle East expansion.

Sigachi offers over 82 high-purity excipientsranging from various grades of MCC to advanced co-processed blends, and Pharma Coatings, addressing Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Specialty chemical needs. The company enjoys fruitful and long-lasting commercial relationships with over 500 customers in more than 65 countries. With a clear roadmap and strong execution capabilities, the company remains committed to delivering sustained financial performance and market leadership in the years ahead.

About Sigachi Industries Ltd

Founded in 1989, Sigachi Industries Limited is a global player in the pharmaceutical industry dedicated to pioneering advancements in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services. The company's diverse product portfolio is manufactured in 5 multilocational facilities, viz. Telangana, Gujarat, and Karnataka. Aligned with its ethos of customer centricity, Sigachi established subsidiaries in UAE and USA to be closer to its clients and improve responsiveness. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and regulatory compliance, we leverage cutting-edge technology and global expertise to develop high-value pharma, food and nutrition solutions that enhance healthcare outcomes. Committed to excellence, we continuously invest in Research and Development, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety. With 36 years of industry experience, Sigachi is a trusted partner for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies spread across 65+ countries. Sigachi collaborates with healthcare partners, regulatory bodies, and global stakeholders to expand access to reliable, high-quality pharmaceutical ingredients. Sigachi ranks among the world's largest and most reputed suppliers for microcrystalline cellulose (MCC).

