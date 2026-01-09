Sigachi Industries to Consider Fund Raise via NCDs; Appoints Atul Dhavle as Chief People Officer

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 9: Sigachi Industries Limited (NSE: SIGACHI; BSE: 543389), a leading global manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), has informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on December 31, 2025, through video conferencing, to consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The proposed fund raise, subject to necessary approvals, will be undertaken in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws. The initiative reflects the company's focus on strengthening its financial flexibility and supporting its long-term growth and expansion plans across businesses and geographies.

In a separate development, Sigachi Industries has announced the appointment of Mr. Atul Dhavle as Chief People Officer (CPO) with effect from January 3, 2026, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The appointment underscores the company's continued emphasis on building strong leadership and enhancing organisational capability.

In his new role, Mr. Dhavle will work closely with the Board and senior leadership team to align human capital strategy with Sigachi's long-term business objectives. His responsibilities will include strengthening leadership depth, shaping organisational design, driving talent and capability development, and reinforcing governance and people processes as the company scales its operations.

Mr. Dhavle brings nearly three decades of experience in strategic human capital leadership, organisation design, and operational excellence across large, multi-location enterprises. Prior to joining Sigachi Industries, he served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Granules India Limited, where he led transformation initiatives across manufacturing, R&D, and corporate functions. His earlier stints include senior leadership roles at Bharat Forge, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, DuPont Fibers, and Mahindra.

The appointment of Mr. Dhavle reflects Sigachi Industries' commitment to building a future-ready, people-centric organisation anchored in accountability, transparency, and sustainable value creation, while the proposed NCD issuance highlights its proactive approach to capital planning and growth financing.

