Signature Global Elevates Festivity with Special Janmashtami Offer

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 24: Signature Global, India's leading real estate brand announced an exclusive Janmashtami offer on its premium independent floor project 'Signature Global City 63A' located at the prominent Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 63A, Gurugram. This offer presents a unique opportunity for homebuyers to secure their dream home with significant savings and special benefits.

Under this limited-time offer, customers can book a unit with a nominal amount of just Rs. 1 lakh and avail of benefits worth Rs. 5 lakh. In addition, every booking will come with assured gold coins worth Rs. 2.5 lakh, adding a divine touch to this festive season. This exclusive offer is available only until August 30, 2024.

Devender Aggarwal, Co-founder & Joint Managing Director, Signature Global (India) Ltd. says"At Signature Global, our primary focus is on enriching the lives of our customers by providing value-driven offerings that go beyond just real estate. This Janmashtami, we are delighted to present an offer that not only makes luxury living more accessible but also adds significant financial benefits for our buyers. Our premium independent floors at Golf Course Extension, Gurugram, are designed to offer the perfect blend of modern amenities and serene living. We understand that purchasing a home is a significant decision, and with this special offer, we aim to make it a rewarding experience for our customers. We encourage homebuyers to seize this limited-time opportunity to secure their dream home in one of Gurugram's most prestigious locations and enjoy the festive season with added joy and benefits."

The premium independent floors at 'Signature Global City 63A' located at Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 63A, are designed to provide luxury living with modern amenities, ensuring a high standard of comfort and style. This prime location offers excellent connectivity and proximity to essential services, making it an ideal choice for discerning homebuyers.

For more information or to book your unit, please visit www.signatureglobal.in.

