Signature Global Recognized for ESG Commitment in GRESB Debut; Scores Full Marks in Leadership & Governance

New Delhi [India], October 15: Signature Global (India) Ltd., one of India's leading real estate developers, has announced its debut in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), achieving a score of 84. This places the company among the top-performing first-time participants globally, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and responsible development practices. Signature Global also scored 100 in Leadership & Governance, with clearly defined ESG roles and objectives, and has established comprehensive Environmental and Social policies to guide responsible operations across its projects.

The company uses the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework as a reference to structure and expand its environmental and social disclosures, ensuring transparency and alignment with globally recognized standards. Sustainability is deeply embedded across its design, materials, community initiatives, and contractor practices, reflecting strong performance in energy efficiency, water conservation, and waste management underscoring Signature Global's dedication to building a resilient and responsible future.

Signature Global continues to set new benchmarks in sustainable development and responsible real estate practices. The company was recently honoured with multiple prestigious accolades, including 'Sustainable Business Leader of the Year' at the 17th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2025, 'Most Environment-Friendly Residential Project' for Signature Global Titanium SPR, and recognition at The Economic Times Real Estate Awards for Signature Global Park under the Environment-Friendly Residential category. Further, Signature Global Titanium SPR also earned the 'Best Green Development (India)' title at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards 2024, reaffirming the brand's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and global excellence.

Sharing his views Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, "It gives us immense pleasure to be recognized for our firm commitment to sustainability and responsible development. From design and materials to community initiatives and operational practices, we at Signature Global aim to incorporate ESG principles at every step. This recognition motivates us to continuously raise the bar and deliver projects that are not only high-quality but also environmentally and socially responsible."

