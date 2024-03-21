Signature Global Secures ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management System

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 21: Leading real estate developer, Signature Global (India) Limited, renowned for its commitment to excellence achieved the coveted ISO 27001 certification for Information Security Management System (ISMS). This certification underscores Signature Global's unwavering dedication to the highest standards of information security and marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards ensuring the protection and integrity of sensitive data.

ISO 27001 is the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems, providing a comprehensive framework for organizations to establish, implement, and maintain robust security protocols. By obtaining this prestigious certification, Signature Global reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information across all its operations.

Lalit Aggarwal, Co-founder & Vice Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd., expressed his pride in achieving ISO 27001 certification, stating, "We are elated and humbled for attaining ISO 27001 certification, it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards of information security across our organization. This achievement not only underscores our dedication to protecting the data of our clients, partners, and stakeholders but also reinforces our position as a trusted leader in the Indian real estate sector."

Aggarwal further emphasized the positive impact of ISO 27001 certification on Signature Global's real estate development projects, noting, "With information security at the forefront of our operations, we are better equipped to deliver secure and reliable solutions to our customers. This certification will enhance the trust and confidence of our stakeholders and contribute to the overall advancement of the Indian real estate sector."

This latest certification adds to Signature Global's impressive portfolio of ISO certifications, including ISO 9001:2015 for quality management, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management, and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety management. With ISO 27001 certification, Signature Global further solidifies its position as a leader in corporate governance, compliance, and information security within the real estate industry.

As Signature Global continues its mission to redefine excellence in real estate development, ISO 27001 certification serves as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, integrity, and customer satisfaction.

