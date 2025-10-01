Signature Packaged Drinking Water Celebrates Music, Culture, and Conscious Living at Ziro Festival 2025

BusinessWire India

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 1: Signature Packaged Drinking Water continues its commitment to eco-conscious living and harmony with nature by celebrating music and mindful experiences at the 2025 Ziro Festival. Set in the scenic Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, this year's edition saw the brand reinforce its pledge to regenerate lost mangrove cover along the Odisha coast, while also engaging attendees through the Signature Masterclass on Flow State of Mind and the Art of Cocktail Making Masterclass.

In a plethora of music, art, and culture, the festival offered a platform where eco-conscious practices blended seamlessly with creativity. Stages built with bamboo and wood by local Apatani artisans, biodegradable Tamul plates, composting, and waste segregation reflected Ziro's eco-friendly ethos. Signature Packaged Drinking Water elevated this celebration with its acts of nature - a striking art installation made entirely from upcycled material. The masterclasses added a fun and interactive element, letting participants explore movement, music, mindfulness, and cocktail creativity.

The four-day festival featured performances from headliners including Shilpa Rao, Swanand Kirkire, and Dualist Inquiry, alongside a line-up of indie favourites. The occasion was further elevated by the presence of eminent dignitaries, including Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India Kiren Rijiju, Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Minister of Communications of India Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined attendees in enjoying the vibrant atmosphere.

Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head - Marketing, Diageo India, said, "The Ziro Festival of Music is not just an iconic cultural event, but also a symbol of harmony between people, music, and nature. As presenting partners, Signature Packaged Drinking Water is proud to strengthen this shared vision. This year, we showcased our efforts to support the regeneration of lost mangrove cover along the Odisha coast through a special installation at the Ziro Festival made with an environment first approach using upcycled material. For us, culture and conscious living go hand in hand, and this partnership was about inspiring a generation to live mindfully, sustainably, and in tune with nature."

"Ziro Festival has always been about discovery of new sounds, ideas, cultures and ways of living. Each year, we see music creating powerful connections between artists, audiences, and the valley itself. That magic of discovery is what keeps us going, and what makes Ziro such a unique experience," says Anup Kutty, Co-Founder and Creative Producer, Ziro Festival.

The 2025 edition of the Ziro Festival once again reaffirmed that music and mindful living can thrive together. Through its continued partnership, Signature Packaged Drinking Water not only celebrated culture and creativity but also reinforced its commitment to building experiences that are rooted in sustainability and inspire communities to live in harmony with nature.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor