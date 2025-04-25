SignDesk Partners with NeSL to Launch Digital e-Stamping

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 25: SignDesk, India's leading digital contract and workflow automation platform, has announced a landmark partnership with NeSL (National E-Governance Services Ltd.) to power Digital Document Execution. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in simplifying and digitizing the traditionally paper-heavy and time-consuming document execution process for corporates and financial institutions in over 29 states and union territories in India.

As a pioneer and leader in the digital contracts space, SignDesk continues to push boundaries by integrating cutting-edge technology with regulatory frameworks to create frictionless, compliant, and scalable document automation solutions. Partnering with NeSL underscores SignDesk's commitment to transforming how businesses manage document execution process - making the process paperless.

"This partnership with NeSL is a milestone moment in our journey to further our objective of paperless solution," said Krupesh Bhat, CEO and Co-founder of SignDesk. "For years, the paper-based stamping has been mired in inefficiencies and time-consuming process. With NeSL, we've built a secure scalable and paperless solution that will change the way document execution is done in India."

The Digital Document Execution will benefit banks, NBFCs, fintechs, and enterprises by significantly reducing turnaround times, operational costs, and fraud risk apart from fostering ease of doing business in India. It will also provide a centralized, regulator-compliant infrastructure aligned with RBI and IBBI mandates, furthering India's digital financial infrastructure goals.

Debajyoti Ray Chaudhuri, MD & CEO of National E-Governance Services Limited commented, "At NeSL, we are committed to bringing trust and efficiency into India's financial systems through technology. NeSL's DDE is a digital and paperless documentation solution already popular with banks and in the securities markets. It is also used by corporates for their operational contracts. SignDesk is an established player in this segment and this partnership would help us reach out to many users who would benefit from digital and paperless e-stamping, which is also legally enforceable in digital form."

With this initiative, NeSL and SignDesk aim to empower stakeholders across the financial ecosystem, from banks to businesses, to adopt digital execution as the new standard - making paper-based stamping a thing of the past.

SignDesk is a leading digital contract automation and workflow platform enabling businesses to digitize, sign, and manage contracts with ease. Trusted by India's top banks, NBFCs, fintechs, and enterprises, SignDesk is at the forefront of creating intelligent, compliant, and scalable digital workflows.

National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL is India's first Information Utility regulated by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). NeSL is a repository of financial information, including documents, submitted by the financial or operational creditor with the parties to the debt being given an opportunity to authenticate it.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor