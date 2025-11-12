Signify Inaugurates Philips Smart Light Hub in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 12: Tapping customers across India, Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world's leading lighting company, announced the launch of Philips Smart Light Hub (SLH) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Spanning an impressive 2500 square feet, one of the largest Philips Smart Light Hubs in the western region. The store features a vast selection of over 380 SKUs, offering a holistic shopping experience to customers.

Located in Ahmedabad, the store's state-of-the-art architecture has been thoughtfully designed to create a dark-room experience, allowing customers to explore the latest innovations in home lighting technology firsthand. This landmark store aims to provide an unmatched home lighting experience for homeowners, interior designers, and architects alike. Featuring a curated range of decorative lighting, functional fixtures, and smart lighting solutions, the store enables customers to explore the latest innovations in lighting technology.

Commenting on the store launch, C Arun Kumar, Head of Consumer Business, Signify Greater India said, "The launch of our latest Philips Smart Light Hub in Ahmedabad marks another significant step in our journey to make innovative, energy-efficient lighting solutions more accessible to customers across India. Ahmedabad continues to be a key market for us, with consumers who appreciate both functionality and design in their living spaces. Through this new hub, we aim to offer an immersive experience that enables customers to truly explore and experience the transformative potential of smart and decorative lighting. This milestone further strengthens our commitment to enriching homes with cutting-edge products that reflect our vision of #BrighterLivesBetterWorld."

This store is designed to meet the customers' home lighting requirements, ranging from decorative lights like chandeliers, wall lights, floor lamps and track lights to functional lights like modular COB, downlighters, magnetic tracks, panels, and spots. The store also features WiZ, our smart lighting solutions and smart services that offer customers connected lighting, so they can enjoy their daily moments with more comfort and ease. Additionally, the store features an exclusive display of Ecolink BLDC Fan Range and Philips iluminAir LED Light with fan, offering energy-efficient and stylish options for modern homes.

The Philips Smart Light Hub is located on the first floor 114, sun orbit, near Pandit Din Dayal auditorium, Bodakdev road, Ahmedabad. This momentous occasion promises to showcase innovations in smart lighting technology and reinforce Signify's position as a pioneer in the industry.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

