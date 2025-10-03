Signify Launches its Festive Campaign 'Light Up Every Day', Featuring Sanya Malhotra

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 3: Striking a chord with the younger audience, Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world's leading lighting company has launched its new festive campaign featuring actor and brand ambassador Sanya Malhotra, spotlighting its latest Philips Smart and Deco lighting range.

This festive season, Signify taps into the vibrant trend of celebrating with music, an experience that deeply resonates with Gen Z and younger audience, who are now becoming significant buyers of premium products. They are vibing to classic tunes, enjoying cultural experiences and creating home decor trends in their own style.

The campaign shows a day in the life of a young couple, who enjoy music, ambient lighting and celebrate every moment. By capturing this fusion of sound, light, and energy, Signify highlights how lighting today is much more than functional, it is a vital part of how people express themselves, set their mood and celebrate life every day. 'Light Up Every day', is a celebration of how light is becoming an expressive, emotional and integral part of our lives across generations.

Speaking on the campaign launch Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs and CSR said, "As the festive season lights up homes across the country, Signify celebrates the spirit of togetherness, joy, and vibrant moments. Our campaign, 'Light Up Every Day,' reflects the changing consumer landscape, where Gen Z is emerging as a key buyer with a strong preference for personalization, mood-setting, and memorable experiences. Through lighting, we are not just enhancing spaces, we are shaping moments, moods, and memories. This campaign embodies our commitment to delivering lighting solutions that resonate with contemporary lifestyles and celebrate the joy of living every day because when light speaks your vibe, every day becomes a celebration".

Sanya Malhotra said, "Festivals have always held a special place in my heart. This is a time when every Indian home comes alive with warmth, joy, and togetherness. Light is at the core of these celebrations, and that is why I am so excited to be part of this campaign with Signify. I have always admired Philips products especially the Smart and Deco lighting range. The lighting sets the mood, expresses style, and creates lifetime memories. Hope you love this campaign as much as I did in making it."

To help customers experience the full range firsthand, over 500+ designs are available in 300+ Philips Smart Light Hubs across India. These hubs are experiential retail destinations where consumers can explore different lighting setups, get expert recommendations, and experience how Philips smart lighting solutions can enhance their homes.

The campaign highlights how lights can transform everyday spaces into joyful expressions, featuring Rohan Gurbaxani, choregraphed by Karishma Chavan and music by Aman Pant, and a host of energetic talented professionals. The conceptualization of the campaign is done by the creative agency FCB Kinnect.

The campaign will be available across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, OTT and social media channels.

Link to the video campaign: www.instagram.com/reel/DPRADoSDDsS/?igsh=MWRzbm5mMnpvbTVhZA==

