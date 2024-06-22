Signify Launches NatureConnect Lighting at India Light Festival 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 22: Signify, (Euronext: LIGHT) the world leader in lighting, today announced the launch of NatureConnect; an industry-first revolutionary product, designed to enhance well-being by bringing the benefits of natural light indoors. Inspired by biophilic design principles, NatureConnect mimics the natural rhythm of sunlight, promoting a healthier circadian rhythm, improved mood, enhanced focus, and better sleep quality.

NatureConnect - The Lighting Inspired by Nature

Research indicates that people spend 90% of their overall time indoors, emphasizing the importance of creating healthy indoor environments. NatureConnect addresses this need by utilizing elements of nature in interior spaces to create healthy, engaging, and inspiring environments with a proven biophilic design principle. Recognizing the profound impact of light on our physical and mental well-being. NatureConnect's groundbreaking technology emulates the dynamic variations of sunlight throughout the day, helping to balance the body's circadian rhythm and improve overall health, energy levels, mood, productivity, quality of sleep and overall well-being.

Commenting on the launch Sumit Joshi, CEO & MD - Signify, Greater India said, "We are proud to bring this industry-first innovation for our customers across India, NatureConnect is tailor-made to bring natural light indoors. Its revolutionary lighting system, developed through extensive research recreates the positive effects of natural light indoors, for professional spaces, hospitality, and the healthcare industry in India. By utilizing energy-efficient LEDs and smart controls, NatureConnect seamlessly adjusts to the changing light patterns throughout the day, enhancing overall well-being and improving productivity. At Signify, we believe in creating products that not only meet but exceed our consumer's expectations. And with this launch, we are confident that we will redefine the standards for indoor lighting."

"Bringing in the right light and the right moment, NatureConnect offers the colors and dynamics of nature for a fully immersive experience, helping individuals reconnect with the constant cycles and variations of nature. With the increase in focus towards health and well-being, we are sure that NatureConnect will play a major role in driving productivity gains and transforming lighting experiences, across industries," said Girish K Chawla, Head of Professional Business - Signify, Greater India.

Key Benefits of NatureConnect: Visual, Biological and Emotional wellbeing

* Improved Circadian Rhythm: Helps regulate sleep-wake cycles for better sleep quality

* Enhanced Mood: Promotes a positive mood and reduces stress

* Increased Focus: Improves concentration and productivity

* Greater Well-Being: Creates a healthier and more engaging indoor environment

Seamless Integration and Control - Sky is not the limit

Launched at the India Light Festival 2024, NatureConnect system comprises three key components, each designed to recreate the natural rhythms of sunlight: SkyRibbon, provides a soft glow imitating morning and evening twilight; Daylight, a ceiling luminaire that changes color and intensity to mimic daylight patterns; and Skylight, a window-like wall fixture that simulates the effect of natural sunlight streaming in. To accommodate a variety of widely used celling types, NatureConnect is flexible and provides three options for celling installation: recessed, suspended, and surface mounted. The NatureConnect Lighting system includes the NatureConnect link, a device that seamlessly integrates with popular control systems like interact. This enables users to easily select NatureConnect scenes, adjust brightness levels, or execute complex light recipes for a fully customizable lighting experience. The system also supports DALI DT8 tunable white luminaires for enhanced versatility.

Green Building and Wellness - Tailor-made solutions

As the focus on green building practices intensifies, NatureConnect aligns with sustainability goals while prioritizing health and well-being tailor made for you. By mimicking natural light patterns, the innovative lighting system contributes to a healthier and more productive indoor environment.

Signify's Commitment to Well-Being - Lighting Inspired by Nature

The introduction of NatureConnect Lighting aligns with Signify's commitment to enhancing life with light in line with the brand vision of 'Brighter Lives, Better World'. It represents another significant milestone in our ongoing mission to deliver innovative, sustainable, and human-centric lighting solutions in India.

