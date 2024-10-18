Signify Light ups the Festive Season: Launches a Power-packed Campaign Featuring Rahul Dravid for Philips

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18: Ahead of the festive season, Signify, (Euronext: LIGHT) the world leader in lighting, unveiled its new television commercial (TVC) starring their brand ambassador, the Indian cricket legend, Rahul Dravid. The campaign highlights Signify's commitment to innovation, leadership excellence, tradition, festivities and the partnership with Rahul Dravid who seamlessly embodies the same spirit.

Focused on bringing in real life impact through the power of light, the high-energy TVC 'Hum raaton mein sooraj ugaate hain' showcases Rahul Dravid in various real-life scenarios, illuminating the lives of people across different walks of life. From illuminating a bustling rooftop party to guiding a young hockey player in a stadium to making roads brighter and safer at night, Dravid's presence symbolizes Signify's dedication to bringing light and joy into every corner of life.

Power packed with an energetic exclusive anthem the entire TVC revolves around the themes of customer centricity, leadership, product excellence, safety, energy-efficiency, and innovative lighting solutions. The campaign aims to inspire consumers to make choices that enhance their day-to-day lives through the power of light, contributing to a brighter and sustainable future.

Commenting on the launch of the power packed campaign launch Sumit Joshi, CEO & MD - Signify, Greater India, remarked, "At Signify, we are committed to the well-being of our consumers, and with Rahul Dravid as our new ambassador, we are thrilled and confident that we will deepen the trust of millions of households. His unwavering commitment to excellence, his passion for the game, and his ability to inspire millions resonate deeply with our brand values. This TVC beautifully captures the power of light to illuminate not just spaces, but also lives and dreams across India."

Highlighting the strategy behind the partnership for the campaign, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India, said, "In today's rapidly evolving lighting industry, Signify has consistently believed in pushing the boundaries of innovation. Our partnership with Rahul reinforces and our vision to creating a brighter future through cutting-edge lighting solutions. We are excited to bring this campaign ahead of the festival season in India as a celebration of the transformative power of light and how it can empower individuals and communities. Looking forward to seeing the phenomenal response from our customers as they continue to shower us with their trust, love and appreciation."

Rahul Dravid, Former Captain and Coach of the Indian National Cricket Team, reflecting on the partnership, said, "I'm honored to be a part of the Signify family, Signify's commitment to innovation, consumer well-being and sustainability resonates deeply with me on and off the field. This TVC showcases the incredible impact that light can have on our daily experiences, and I am glad to be a part of this journey contributing to Signify's mission to illuminate the world sustainably."

The TVC will be aired across digital platforms and television channels across India. The conceptualization of the film with captivating shots featuring Rahul Dravid are done by Signify's creative agency Hashtag Orange.

Link to the video: youtu.be/-JdF1kE0n20.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

