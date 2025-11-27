SignOff Semiconductors Pvt Ltd. Expands Global Footprint, Launches Israel Sales Office in Partnership with MosaIC Ltd.

PRNewswire

Tel Aviv [Israel] / Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 27: SignOff Semiconductors Pvt Ltd., a leading VLSI design services company, delivers end-to-end solutions from specification to GDSII, including DFT (Design for Test), post-silicon bring-up, analog layout, and full-chip design. With expertise in advanced nodes down to 2nm and comprehensive turnkey capabilities, the company today announced the opening of its Sales Office in Israel, marking a significant milestone in its international growth strategy.

The new office will operate in collaboration with MosaIC, a Tel Aviv based semiconductor representation firm led by Gary Golembo, who will represent SignOff Semiconductors across Israel's vibrant semiconductor design ecosystem. This partnership reinforces SignOff's commitment to supporting the increasing demand for advanced chip design and engineering services in one of the world's most innovation-driven semiconductor hubs.

Strengthening the Israel-India Semiconductor Corridor

Speaking on the expansion, Rakesh Trivedi, Chief Strategy Officer & Growth Head of SignOff Semiconductors, said: "Israel is a global leader in chip innovation, hosting some of the most advanced design centers and startups driving AI, HPC, automotive, networking, and security silicon. We believe that combining Israel's design excellence with India's deep engineering and execution capability creates a powerful collaboration opportunity. Our presence here reflects our long-term commitment to enabling faster, more efficient silicon development for Israeli semiconductor companies."

A Partnership Anchored in Value and Agility

Under this partnership, MosaIC will serve as SignOff Semiconductors official sales representative, responsible for driving customer engagement, partnerships, and account development across Israel's fabless, startup, and semiconductor design communities.

Gary Golembo, GM, MosaIC, commented: "We are delighted to partner with SignOff Semiconductors in Israel. Their proven expertise in PD, DFT/ATPG, and full chip design - backed by strong endorsements and accolades from leading global fabless firms - complements the needs of the Israeli semiconductor ecosystem perfectly. Together, we look forward to building partnerships that accelerate innovation and shorten time-to-market for local companies."

About SignOff Semiconductors

SignOff Semiconductors is a boutique, end-to-end VLSI design services company enabling semiconductor firms to accelerate their chip design and tapeout cycles. With deep expertise in services from SPEC to GDS2, Physical Design, DFT, SignOff delivers predictable, high-quality design execution across all process nodes, including 2nm.

Headquartered in Bangalore, India, SignOff serves leading global semiconductor companies through flexible engagement models, ODC setups, and Turnkey project execution.

Learn more at www.signoffsemiconductors.com

About MosaIC

MosaIC Ltd. is a customer-focused solutions provider serving the Israeli and European technology sectors, including semiconductors, defence/HLS and medical devices. MosaIC delivers optimized and comprehensive support for challenging multi-disciplinary technology projects, bringing innovation, precision and rigorous execution to its clients. For more information about MosaIC please contact via info@mosaic-ic.com or visit www.mosaic-ic.com

