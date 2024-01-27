Signs You Require a CBC Test

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 27: Whenever there is any irregularity in your blood cells, which ultimately emerges in the form of various chronic health conditions, your doctor or medical expert will suggest a CBC test to monitor your overall health.

One of the most popular blood tests prescribed by doctors is the complete blood count (CBC), which assesses the overall quantity and quality of the components of blood cells. Numerous studies conducted recently have revealed that CBC components may be used to predict the risk of metabolic syndrome, arteriosclerosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus(T2DM), cancer, and cardiovascular disease (CVD). White blood cell (WBC), haemoglobin (Hb), mean corpuscular volume (MCV), red cell distribution width (RDW), platelet count, mean platelet volume (MPV), and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) are among the prominent markers that can be used to predict cardiovascular disease (CVD) and metabolic diseases.

Here we will discuss what a CBC test is, why it is needed, what are the signs which indicate that you need a CBC test, how it is performed and what the results of a CBC test actually indicate. Read to know more.

What is a CBC Test?

A CBC test is a blood test done to assess the levels of different kinds of blood cells. These include:

* Red blood cells or RBCs whose main function is to transport oxygen from the lungs to the entire body.

- Erythrocyte count measures the number of RBCs in the blood sample.

- Haematocrit assesses the percentage of blood that is constituted of RBCs.

- Mean corpuscular volume (MCV) measures the size of your RBCs.

* White blood cells or WBCs which fight against infection. There are five main types - neutrophils, eosinophils, basophils, lymphocytes and monocytes.

* Platelets which help blood to clot, thus aiding to stop bleeding.

* Haemoglobin which is a type of protein in RBCs that supplies oxygen to the rest of the body.

Why Should a CBC Test be Performed?

A CBC test can/should be performed:

* As a part of an overall or general health examination, to keep an eye on conditions like anaemia or leukaemia.

* To diagnose any mild or severe medical condition based on the signs and symptoms.

* To keep a check on the medical condition and its treatment; the blood cells getting affected during the course.

What are the Signs Which Indicate a Need to Perform a CBC Test?

A complete blood count test is done when you showcase certain symptoms or conditions like:

* Feeling lethargic, weak, or dizzy

* Having fever along with feeling of nausea or vomiting

* Experiencing bruising, bleeding, pain, swelling, or irritation in any part of your body

* Joint pain or pain in bones

* Abnormal heart rate

* Increase or decrease in blood pressure

* Bleeding gums

* Drastic variation in urine or stool colour

How is a CBC Test Performed?

Here's how a CBC test is carried out:

* Preparation for the test: You don't need to fast or avoid drinking water. You can take the CBC test at any time of the day. So, no preparation beforehand will be required.

* Collection of blood sample: Either a phlebotomist will visit your place to collect your blood sample or you can visit a lab. A sterile needle will be used to extract your blood sample. The collected sample will then be stored in a tube and then sent for further analysis.

What do the Results of CBC Test Mean?

A CBC test is used to assess the count of various cells in your blood. There could be multiple reasons why your levels may be deviating from the normal range. The table below mentions the various conditions and what it could possibly indicate or mean:

Additionally, the CBC test when combined with other tests, detects underlying chronic conditions, diseases or disorders, such as:

* Blood-related Disorders: A CBC test can detect severe blood-related disorders. Some of the conditions are thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia, and agranulocytosis.

* Your test will show low RBC count, low haemoglobin levels, and microcytic anaemia (small red blood cells) in case of thalassemia.

* In case of sickle cell anaemia, your test result will show low RBC count, low haemoglobin levels, microcytic anaemia, and sickle-shaped cells.

* In agranulocytosis, CBC results show a very low WBC count, especially a low neutrophil count.

Now, if the condition is serious, the CBC test could indicate the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), arteriosclerosis, type 2 diabetes (T2DM), and metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, secondary results can be predicted in a specific combination of CBC components.

* PLR (platelet and lymphocyte ratio) has been found as an important marker in CVD and kidney diseases. Also, the relationship between PLR and T2DM differs according to the stage of diabetes. Studies have shown that although PLR was reduced in prediabetes and early diabetes stages, it was increased in the later stage of diabetes.

* WBC count and NLR (neutrophil and lymphocyte ratio), in particular, can indicate systemic inflammation. RDW (red cell distribution width) and MCV can provide information on inflammation and overall hemodynamic state. Changes in platelets can reflect vascular damage and systemic inflammation.

Note: In case any of the levels is found to be abnormal, it doesn't always mean a medical condition that needs treatment. Factors like lifestyle, diet or food habits, activity engagement, prescribed medicines, menstrual period (in women), dehydration, etc. can contribute to the results. Consult your medical practitioner to understand the results and necessary steps that could be taken.

To sum up, we can say that complete blood count tests are essential for keeping track of your overall health. Any anomaly in your blood poses a health concern. It is also critical to see a doctor following a CBC test. The results of your tests will assist your healthcare providers in detecting any illness in an early stage and will help in treating you effectively. Though a CBC test is cost-effective, the CBC test price varies from city to city. If you're not sure where to get the test done, ask your doctor for recommendations on laboratories with reputation and best CBC test price.

