Signzy Named Among Top 50 Global FCC Tech Providers by Everest Group

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27: Signzy, a leading Global RegTech company, specializing in AI-powered risk and compliance solutions for financial institutions, has been ranked 11th in the Everest Group's Leading 50™ Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Technology Providers 2025 list. It is the only Indian company to be featured this year a significant recognition of India's growing influence in the global RegTech space.

The annual list, curated by global research and advisory firm Everest Group, identifies the top 50 technology providers worldwide that are enabling financial institutions to combat financial crime and meet compliance requirements more effectively. The evaluation covered over 200 global companies across four critical parameters:

* Business Growth - Including revenue traction, client expansion, and funding

* Solution Range - Coverage across the FCC value chain including KYC, AML, fraud detection, and automation

* Innovation - Use of AI/ML, cloud-native infrastructure, and ecosystem partnerships

* Global Presence - Reach across key markets and industry segments

The report also highlights the key technology areas driving change in the FCC landscape including digital identity, transaction monitoring, fraud-AML integration, trade finance compliance, payment screening, and risk intelligence.

Signzy was recognized for delivering AI-driven solutions that seamlessly integrate into compliance workflows, helping financial institutions make faster and more informed decisions. The company's technology addresses real-world regulatory challenges through innovation in the following areas:

* AML Transaction Monitoring - AI/ML models that enhance detection accuracy while reducing false positives

* Real-Time Transaction & Payment Screening - Intelligent screening with minimal impact on operational efficiency

* Risk Intelligence - Combining internal models and external datasets to flag complex threats, including sanctions evasion and geopolitical risks

Commenting on the recognition, Ankit Ratan, Co-founder & CEO, Signzy said, "Being named among the top FCC technology providers globally and the only one from India is a proud moment for us. This recognition reflects our commitment to building intelligent, scalable solutions that help financial institutions navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment with confidence."

Signzy's inclusion signals a broader trend the rise of India as a key hub for next-generation compliance technologies. With regulatory expectations evolving rapidly, Signzy's innovations are helping financial institutions build resilient, future-ready compliance frameworks.

Established in 2015, Signzy offers AI powered highly agile comprehensive compliance solutions built for simple and automated customer onboardings. With a skin in the game for understanding India specific banking needs, Signzy focuses on revolutionizing how businesses verify digital identities, ensure regulatory compliance and mitigate fraud.

The company onboards over 10 million customers & businesses every month with 99% success rate. Signzy works with more than 600 financial institutions globally, including four largest banks in India. Awarded by the RBI in 2016 and 2018 as the 'Most Innovative Payment System' by IDRBT, Signzy supports 25M+ onboardings and empowers businesses by enhancing customer due diligence while promptly flagging suspicious anomalies.

