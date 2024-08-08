"Sikaar" Set to Premiere in September 2024

Dcreative Studio LLP

London [UK], August 8: The poster for "Sikaar," under the Big Films Media banner, has been released today, 8th August 2024, generating anticipation for its upcoming premiere in September 2024. "Sikaar," one of the highest-budget dramas produced by UK-based Unicorn Motion Pictures Ltd. in association with DCreative Studio (India), is set to captivate audiences. Directed by Debankar Borgohain and produced by award-winning producer Sam Bhattacharjee, "Sikaar" promises to be a significant cinematic event.

"Sikaar" exposes the dark side of the billion-pound tea industry, which produces the UK's national drink. Despite tea's popularity, the industry is marred by low wages, atrocities towards women, and the helplessness of labourers struggling to make ends meet. The film explores these issues through the gripping narrative of a tea garden worker.

Heartthrob Zubeen Garg, renowned for his impactful performances, takes on the main role, bringing depth and emotion to the character. His portrayal emphasises the plight and resilience of tea plantation workers, making the film's message even more powerful. The film features acclaimed actors Adil Hussain, known for "Life of Pi," and Urmilaa Mahanta, who garnered attention in "Padman." British actor Paul O'Neill also joins the stellar cast, adding to the film's international appeal.

Debankar Borgohain, the visionary director behind "Sikaar," faced significant challenges during production. Despite receiving a 10-year ban from entering the UK, Borgohain's determination to tell this crucial story never wavered. The film, shot in both English and Assamese, overcame numerous obstacles, including the illness of lead actor Zubeen Garg.

Despite these challenges, the production persevered, and the 2-hour 20-minute drama is now ready to captivate audiences worldwide. Producer Sam Bhattacharjee expressed his pride in bringing this important story to the screen: "Sikaar is not just a film; it's a voice for the voiceless. It sheds light on the harsh realities faced by tea plantation workers, and we hope it will inspire change and awareness."

"Sikaar" was filmed on location in both Britain and Assam, capturing authentic settings crucial to its storytelling. As a trademark of Sam Bhattacharjee, the film promises stunning visual effects (VFX), ensuring a visually immersive experience that complements its powerful narrative. The film's musical elements highlight the lush tea gardens, bringing their beauty to world cinema. Despite Assam tea being a UK favourite, the film unveils the darker side of its production.

Despite facing numerous hurdles, including mass visa rejections from the UK visa consulate, the team behind "Sikaar" remained steadfast in their commitment. Their dedication has resulted in a film that promises to be both thought-provoking and emotionally compelling.

"Sikaar" is set to make its mark on the film industry with its raw and unflinching portrayal of life in the tea gardens. Audiences can look forward to a film that not only entertains but also educates and inspires.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Dcreative Studio LLP.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor