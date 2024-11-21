Sikkim introducing modern day technologies for fisheries: CM Prem Singh Tamang

Gangtok, Nov 21 Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Thursday that the state government has been working to advance the fisheries sector by introducing modern technologies and providing training and financial support to increase productivity.

On World Fisheries Day, CM Tamang extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the hardworking fish farmers, fisherfolk, and all stakeholders who contribute tirelessly to the growth of the fisheries sector.

He said: "I reaffirm our commitment to promoting sustainable fishing practices, conserving aquatic ecosystems, and supporting the welfare of our fisherfolk. Our government remains dedicated to advancing the fisheries sector by introducing modern technologies, providing training, and ensuring financial support to enhance productivity and sustainability."

"This day reminds us of fisheries' vital role in sustaining livelihoods, ensuring food security, and maintaining ecological balance. Fish farming and fishing have been a source of economic sustenance and a part of our culture and tradition," he added.

The Chief Minister mentioned, "Let us work towards building a resilient and vibrant fisheries sector that contributes to our people's prosperity and our state's overall development."

"I take this opportunity to commend the Department of Fisheries for their unwavering dedication and remarkable efforts in advancing this sector. Their work has directly impacted the lives of farmers, improved productivity, and fostered self-reliance," he further said.

CM Tamang has appealed to the government employees to continue their excellent work with renewed vigour, as it holds immense promise for the prosperity of our farming and fishing communities.

World Fisheries Day, themed at 'India’s Blue Transformation: Strengthening Small-Scale and Sustainable Fisheries', was being celebrated in Gangtok.

The Chief Minister said, "I also extend my heartiest gratitude and warmest greetings to the distinguished delegates from the Union Government who have joined us in Sikkim to celebrate World Fisheries Day. Your presence adds immense value to this occasion and reaffirms our shared commitment to the sustainable development of this vital sector."

