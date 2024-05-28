Silken Velvet Brings Miami and London Vibes to BKC Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Silken Velvet has opened its doors in BKC, Mumbai, bringing a unique blend of dining and nightlife to the city. This new establishment combines the sophistication of an internationally-styled Miami club with the diverse culinary offerings of a multi-cuisine restaurant.

Designed by hospitality veteran Sajid Qureshi, Silken Velvet has already seen an overwhelming response, with reservations fully booked for the next 30 days. The venue is split into two distinct sections: Silken, the restaurant, and Velvet, the nightclub.

Silken offers a luxurious dining experience with a Royal Blue-themed interior reminiscent of UK-style elegance. The menu boasts a variety of cuisines, including North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, and Italian, crafted by top chefs. Guests can enjoy a refined atmosphere perfect for both corporate and casual dining.

Velvet, on the other hand, transforms into a high-end nightclub after dark, featuring world-class entertainment, live music, and performances by renowned singers, dancers, and DJs. During the day, Velvet serves as a chic cafe, ideal for working professionals and teenagers seeking a stylish yet comfortable place to relax or work. The nightclub's interior, dominated by a purple palette, creates an immersive experience enhanced by high-quality sound and lighting designed by international experts.

Silken Velvet aims to be the new hotspot in Mumbai, offering an unparalleled combination of dining and entertainment. Following the success of this launch, Sajid Qureshi plans to expand Silken Velvet to Bengaluru and other major cities across India.

Sajid Qureshi, the mastermind behind Silken Velvet, is a prominent figure in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, known for his roles as a producer and director. His previous ventures in the hospitality sector include popular brands like B3, Sincity, 18 Century, and The Great Indian Dhaba. With Silken Velvet, Qureshi continues to showcase his flair for creating innovative and captivating experiences.

With its captivating ambiance, diverse food and drink offerings, and top-tier entertainment, Silken Velvet is set to become the talk of the town, providing stiff competition to other restaurants and nightclubs in the area.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor