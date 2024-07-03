Silver Consumer Electricals Private Limited Poised for Exponential Growth, valued at enterprise value of INR 3,600 crores

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 3: Silver Consumer Electricals Private Limited, a beacon of innovation and excellence in the consumer electricals industry, embarks on a new chapter of success and expansion. Under the dynamic leadership of Vinit Bediya, the Managing Director, Silver has achieved remarkable ten-fold growth in the last five years. Vinit has fostered an ownership-driven work culture anchored in strong values and corporate governance standards.

Incorporated on 27th August 1981, traditionally Silver has been the manufacturer of Residential and Agricultural Pumps till 2018. In 2019, Mr. Vinit Bediya joined and transformed it into one of the fastest-growing consumer electrical companies. Silver is now a research-led consumer electricals player with superior value engineering capabilities. It has a diversified product portfolio with 10,000+ SKU’s comprising Pumps, Motors, Fans, Appliances, Agri Equipment, Lighting, and consumer electrical products. Silver has fully backward integrated, eliminating China and external dependency, one of its kind, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with capabilities for developing and manufacturing next-generation products requiring precision and stringent quality testing, backed by best-in-class R&D facilities. Silver is the largest manufacturing facility spread across 60+ acres of land with more than 30+ lakh square feet of constructed place located near Lodhika, Rajkot having multiple dedicated units under one boundary wall. Massive investments in infrastructure and building proprietary technologies have driven their success over the past 5 years.

Marquee investor Arpit Khandelwal, Managing Partner of Plutus Wealth Management LLP, demonstrated confidence in Silver’s potential by acquiring an additional 5% stake in the company. In Silver’s third fundraising round, Arpit Khandelwal once again subscribed to the entire amount, reflecting a strong and growing partnership between him and Vinit Bediya. This collaboration is poised to become a mega story, contributing to the economy and embodying the spirit of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, taking the company to the global level by contributing in India’s growth journey to become a global leader.

Commenting on the company’s trajectory, Vinit Bediya stated, “Silver is primed for unprecedented growth and success. Our state-of-the-art infrastructure, coupled with a talented workforce and a relentless commitment to innovation, firmly positions us for a pivotal role in the global market. The consistent confidence shown by our investors reaffirms our long-term vision and strategic direction. We are profoundly grateful to our investors for their continued faith and support, which inspire us to strive for excellence and push the boundaries of what we can achieve.”

Arpit Khandelwal, Managing Partner of Plutus Wealth Management, remarked, “We are excited to deepen our investment relationship, which has now evolved as a partnership with Silver. The company’s exponential growth trajectory and strategic initiatives align seamlessly with our investment philosophy. I have a strong conviction in Silver’s ability to achieve collective growth and contribute to India’s positioning in the global manufacturing market. This investment underscores my belief in the company’s potential and my commitment to supporting its journey towards becoming a global leader. We believe that Silver is well-positioned to capture emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable value to its stakeholders.”

Silver's current cap table also includes legendary pioneer investors like Mr. Madhu Kela, who needs no introduction, former Founder of Caratlane Mr. Mithun Sacheti and Founder and CIO of Singularity fund Mr. Yash Kela.

As Silver Consumer Electricals is now valued at enterprise value of INR 3,600 crores, the company remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

